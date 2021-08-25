Falls native Willie Lightfoot moving to prep school in North Carolina

Niagara Falls native and former first team All-Western New York selection Willie Lightfoot announced via Twitter that he will be changing prep schools.

The 6-foot point guard who helped Niagara Falls High School reach the state semifinals as a freshman has played the past two seasons at Sunrise Christian Academy in Wichita, Kansas. He now plans to attend Good Better Best Academy in Durham, N.C.

Lightfoot has offers from Oregon, Alabama, UB and Niagara, per Rivals.com, which has him ranked No. 38 among point guards nationally in the Class of 2022.

As a freshman, Lightfoot averaged 17.9 points. 3.1 rebounds and 5.3 assists for the Wolverines.

