Falcons' Addison Copeland III isn't afraid to put in the work to hone his football skills

The Falcons have their own motivation. They want to send their 13 seniors off into the sunset as champions.

The easiest way to do that would be to just hand the ball off to one of the many talented running backs on the team – including seniors Mekhi Bridgers, Maurice Vaughn and Reuben Hampton. But the team must give senior quarterback Jion Washington a chance to throw to a talent like Copeland. It makes the Falcons better.

In their wins, they’ve outscored foes 160-6. Their lone loss was a 35-6 nonleague defeat against St. Francis.

“We all know we’re going to have our chance to make plays, so whenever it’s not our turn, we protect our brothers like we’re an actual family,” Copeland said.

“It’s a great situation,” Parker said. “When you have a receiver like Addison, you have to game plan to stop him and that opens up the game for the exceptional running backs that we have like Maurice Vaughn, Mekhi Bridgers and Reuben Hampton. We have a balanced attack. You have to game plan for Addison because I don’t think there’s anyone in WNY who can check him man-to-man. They’re going to have to have help over the top. … That helps us as a team. We just have to figure out other ways to get him the ball.”

South Park football punches its ticket to the playoffs in without-a-doubt fashion In a Class A-2 division game in which the winner secured a playoff berth, South Park’s line dominated both sides of the line of scrimmage during a 54-0 victory over the Panthers on Saturday night at All High Stadium.

Copeland is dangerous with the ball in his hands.