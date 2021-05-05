Falcons' Addison Copeland III isn't afraid to put in the work to hone his football skills

What does a coveted Division I football recruit like Addison Copeland III of Western New York Maritime/Health Sciences do for fun?
“Sleep,” replied the 6-foot-3, 190-pound junior receiver/defensive back.
Rest is key, especially for Copeland, who spends most of his free time trying to get better as a football player. From lifting weights to practicing his route running to doing yoga, Copeland is committed to putting in the work to make sure his athletic gifts don’t go to waste.
The end of practice just means it’s time for Copeland to hit the weights. Free time before school means it’s time to do some football-related activity to aid in his development.
“I always know somebody’s working harder than me, so I can’t take any breaks off,” Copeland said.
Falcons coach Tyree Parker said: "I always tell our guys when you want to try to get a scholarship and you're trying to go to a high Division I college, you're not going to be like the average 16-year-old or 15-year-old because that free time that they have, you have to be putting that work in because you're trying to get somewhere you're trying to go. I like the fact he is a workaholic."
While he may be the only Falcon with Division I offers – 11 total, he’s not the only member of the team who believes that good things happen through hard work and dedication.
The reigning Section VI Class B champions embrace that attitude because they are determined to prove that last year’s title run wasn’t a fluke. The Falcons begin their quest for a second straight championship at 6 p.m. Friday at Johnnie B. Wiley Stadium when they host West Seneca East in a Class B semifinal contest.
Section VI unveiled the postseason schedule Sunday as teams in five classes will meet in semifinal games Friday and Saturday with championship games set for next week.
That is one of 10 Section VI playoff games this weekend. Eight games are slated for Friday night. Perhaps the most intriguing clash is set to take place in the Southern Tier on Saturday afternoon when defending Class C champion Southwestern visits two-time defending state Class D champion Clymer/Sherman/Panama in a clash between Class C unbeatens.
CSP is the newcomer to Class C due to past playoff success as a merged outfit in a lower class, but still has 17 returnees from last year’s championship outfit.
In the Monsignor Martin High School Athletic Association, Canisius hosts St. Francis at 3 p.m. for the playoff championship.
The playoff action begins at the venue that’s part of the old Rockpile on Best Street with the Falcons (4-1) taking on a WSE team that has everything to gain and nothing to lose – which makes the Trojans (2-3) dangerous, according to Parker. They earned the final playoff spot because two teams in front of them in the standings had their seasons end last week due to Covid-19 pauses.
The Falcons have their own motivation. They want to send their 13 seniors off into the sunset as champions.
The easiest way to do that would be to just hand the ball off to one of the many talented running backs on the team – including seniors Mekhi Bridgers, Maurice Vaughn and Reuben Hampton. But the team must give senior quarterback Jion Washington a chance to throw to a talent like Copeland. It makes the Falcons better.
In their wins, they’ve outscored foes 160-6. Their lone loss was a 35-6 nonleague defeat against St. Francis.
“We all know we’re going to have our chance to make plays, so whenever it’s not our turn, we protect our brothers like we’re an actual family,” Copeland said.
“It’s a great situation,” Parker said. “When you have a receiver like Addison, you have to game plan to stop him and that opens up the game for the exceptional running backs that we have like Maurice Vaughn, Mekhi Bridgers and Reuben Hampton. We have a balanced attack. You have to game plan for Addison because I don’t think there’s anyone in WNY who can check him man-to-man. They’re going to have to have help over the top. … That helps us as a team. We just have to figure out other ways to get him the ball.”
Copeland is dangerous with the ball in his hands.
He scored 10 touchdowns last season while helping the Falcons reach the state semifinals. He scored via rush, receiving, kick and punt returns.
Copeland said he wasn’t always like that.
He remembers when he wasn’t that good when he first started playing. The determination to improve has helped him reel in 11 offers, including overtures from Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse and BYU.
He accepted an offer from Rutgers last summer because he was uncertain how Covid-19 would impact his recruiting down the road. During the winter, he re-opened his recruiting, resulting in his list of offers growing from six.
“If you ask anyone who knows me, I wasn’t any good when I first started, so I started training for little league like I was in high school,” Copeland said. “I put in work for seven years before I got to high school, so to see that all pay off is amazing.”
“To see the way he’s matured physically and mentally is phenomenal,” Parker said. “Some of the stuff you can’t be taught. That’s God given talent. … He’s an exceptional talent and I’m proud to be his coach.”