Falconer's Devin Austin wins state title in long jump, despite calf injury

Sitting for hundreds of miles on the drive didn’t help, either, but he did what he could to keep loose.

As he listened to alternative rock music to calm his mind, he still felt a lack of confidence. Battling an injury, along with going against some of the best New York State has to offer, seemed daunting.

“I never thought I’d be able to do it without an injury,” he said. “With an injury, it proves I got what it takes and I got to believe in myself.”

A few days after becoming a state champion, Austin is still sore and dealing with the injury. But knowing he was able to persevere and receive adulation Monday from fellow students, even those he never talked to, brought a smile to his face. The school also congratulated him over the public address system.

“It means a lot,” Austin said of the state title. “It means I’m finally out there."

Section record

Angelina Napoleon, who won the state title in the 1,000 meters, bettered her own Section VI record in the process, finishing in 2:49.65.

Napoleon, from Allegany-Limestone, navigated her way to the victory after being boxed in on the second lap.

