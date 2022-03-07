Falconer's Devin Austin wins state title in long jump, despite calf injury

In his eyes, Falconer senior Devin Austin pulled off the impossible.
He didn’t expect that he could be one of the select few student-athletes to call themselves "state champion."
Yet, on Saturday on Staten Island, he fulfilled that goal by clearing 6 feet, 5 inches in the high jump.
He and Great Neck North’s Adam Namber both cleared the height, but Austin did so in fewer attempts to capture the New York State Public High School Athletic Association and state Federation titles.
“My immediate reaction was disbelief,” he said Monday. “I didn’t even register that it had happened. When it finally set in, 'Yeah, I did it,' it was pure joy and bliss.”
Austin hopes the state championship will lead college coaches to notice him, as he remains on the recruiting trail, emailing whomever he can.
"Hopefully, colleges will be able to recognize me," he said. "Hopefully, people will start to notice me so I can get scholarships for the future.”
Austin had to overcome some adversity to win the championship. For almost a month, he had to change his training routine because of left calf tendinitis. The soreness caused him to constantly ice, take ibuprofen and keep his left leg elevated.
Sitting for hundreds of miles on the drive didn’t help, either, but he did what he could to keep loose.
As he listened to alternative rock music to calm his mind, he still felt a lack of confidence. Battling an injury, along with going against some of the best New York State has to offer, seemed daunting.
“I never thought I’d be able to do it without an injury,” he said. “With an injury, it proves I got what it takes and I got to believe in myself.”
A few days after becoming a state champion, Austin is still sore and dealing with the injury. But knowing he was able to persevere and receive adulation Monday from fellow students, even those he never talked to, brought a smile to his face. The school also congratulated him over the public address system.
“It means a lot,” Austin said of the state title. “It means I’m finally out there."
Section record
Angelina Napoleon, who won the state title in the 1,000 meters, bettered her own Section VI record in the process, finishing in 2:49.65.
Napoleon, from Allegany-Limestone, navigated her way to the victory after being boxed in on the second lap.