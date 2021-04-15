Eyes on the prizes: Postgame rewards go far for local high school football players

“When we first got it, everyone was so hyped,” Gaines said. “Everyone was like, ‘Who’s going to get it first?’ I saw it and I said, ‘I’ve got to have it! I love playing defense and I love hitting players,' and I thought, 'People will respect me more as a player if I get this.’ ”

During Sweet Home’s games, the turnover chain is passed between players who force or recover turnovers.

In Sweet Home’s 21-7 win against Amherst in its season opener April 1, the Panthers recovered two fumbles and had two interceptions, so the turnover chain passed among four players, before it finished the game around the neck of Xavier Laboy, a linebacker who recovered Amherst’s last turnover.

Gaines earned the turnover chain after Sweet Home’s 37-23 win Saturday at Williamsville East, a game in which he was one of three players to record an interception.

For players, winning the turnover chain or the big-play hammer brings about a certain sense of pride and accomplishment.