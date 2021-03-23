Except for two points, Maryvale girls basketball's 34 points was all Hayes

Statistically, it was so exceptional that it deserves singling out.

Kyla Hayes of Maryvale scored 32 of the Flyers' 34 points Monday in a 49-34 loss at No.2 Depew in their Section VI girls Class B-1 quarterfinal playoff game.

A report on the game in Tuesday's Buffalo News incorrectly referred to her as playing for Depew.

Along with scoring all but two of her team's points, Hayes had a season-high 25 rebounds, her seventh double-double of the season. More remarkable is that the 6-footer is only in eighth grade.

This season, she had 287 points, which is 52.2% of her team's scoring, and averaged 19.1 points a game. She averaged 12.3 rebounds per game. Hayes also had 21 assists, 51 steals and 31 blocked shots.

Hayes made All-ECIC III honorable mention as a seventh grader last season, when she scored 156 points (14.2) in 11 games and had 87 rebounds, 24 steals, 28 blocks and 11 assists.

