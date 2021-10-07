Ex-Lew-Port coach Jim Walker to receive NYS Basketball Hall of Fame honor Oct. 15

Retired Lewiston-Porter boys basketball coach Jim Walker will receive his 2020 New York State Basketball Hall of Fame induction honor on Oct. 15 in the gym at Lew-Port.
Walker was supposed to be inducted last year during state championship weekend in Glens Falls, but the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Former Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw, who is Walker's stepson, said a ceremony will be followed by refreshments.
Walker coached Lewiston-Porter for 33 years, amassing 321 wins, and he served as chairman of Section VI boys basketball for 22 years.
When presented the option of waiting until the state tournament this March in Glens Falls or to conduct a ceremony locally much sooner, the 82-year-old Walker opted for the latter.
Walker has eight children and 18 grandchildren along with countless friends who will attend the event.
"I’d soon not have this done posthumously," said Walker, who said it's tough for him to travel as he's losing his eyesight. “All of my friends and family can be there. It’s just a great honor and makes you think everything you did over the years was a good thing.”
Under Walker’s leadership, the section reached an agreement with SUNY Buffalo State to host the Section VI semifinals and finals at the Buffalo State Sports Arena more than two decades ago. Before that, high school gyms and occasionally Erie Community College and the defunct Niagara Falls Convention Center served as venues for sectional finals.
With the Lancers, Walker coached former Wake Forest and NBA player Jim Johnstone, current Wake Forest football coach Dave Clawson and Bradshaw, the Lew-Port football coach and former Lew-Port basketball coach who is taking over at Nichols this season.
Walker guided Lew-Port to the Section VI title in 1978 and a state semifinal appearance. He led the program to three Niagara Frontier League championships despite Lew-Port being one of the smaller schools in the league.
“I’m really pleased that they’re honoring him,” Bradshaw said. “He’s had a lot of impact on a lot of kids.”
Others from the area who have been enshrined in the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame are Martha Altmire (Olean), Jeff Anastasia (Olean), Dick Bihr (Buffalo State), Bill Bilowus (Lackawanna), Dick Harvey (Kenmore West), Bob Hettler (Amherst), Bob MacKinnon (Canisius High, Canisius College and Buffalo Braves), Pat Monti (LaSalle and Niagara Catholic), Mel Palano (Bishop Timon-St. Jude), Sister Maria Pares (Sacred Heart and Canisius College), Don Silveri (Erie Community College, Daemen College and Villa Maria College) and Pete Weishan (Salamanca).
East coach Starling Bryant, who has coached four teams to state championships, also was part of the 2020 class of hall inductees.