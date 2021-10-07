Ex-Lew-Port coach Jim Walker to receive NYS Basketball Hall of Fame honor Oct. 15

Retired Lewiston-Porter boys basketball coach Jim Walker will receive his 2020 New York State Basketball Hall of Fame induction honor on Oct. 15 in the gym at Lew-Port.

Walker was supposed to be inducted last year during state championship weekend in Glens Falls, but the event was canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Former Lew-Port coach Matt Bradshaw, who is Walker's stepson, said a ceremony will be followed by refreshments.

Walker coached Lewiston-Porter for 33 years, amassing 321 wins, and he served as chairman of Section VI boys basketball for 22 years.

When presented the option of waiting until the state tournament this March in Glens Falls or to conduct a ceremony locally much sooner, the 82-year-old Walker opted for the latter.

Walker has eight children and 18 grandchildren along with countless friends who will attend the event.

"I’d soon not have this done posthumously," said Walker, who said it's tough for him to travel as he's losing his eyesight. “All of my friends and family can be there. It’s just a great honor and makes you think everything you did over the years was a good thing.”