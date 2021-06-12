Ex-Frontier girls lacrosse coach Tim Myslinski enjoys role of supportive parent, assistant at Clarence

Tim Myslinski taught other people’s babies the stick skills and life skills necessary to have success on and off the field in girls lacrosse for 17 years at Frontier High School.
The call to see his own baby play and not be in a position where he had to root or game plan against Natalie resulted in him turning over the reins of the program he build into a perennial championship contender to former Falcons player Rebecca Galanti without hesitation.
The plan was for Myslinski to follow Natalie during the rest of her scholastic career at Clarence and perhaps pitch in as a scorebook keeper or time-clock operator.
But life is funny.
New Red Devils coach Kat Peters needed a full-time assistant. Myslinski, who led the Falcons to four Section VI championships and runs summer clinics, found out and inquired about the job.
Just like that, he went from just being a supportive parent in the stands to being on the sideline in the sport he’s been fascinated with since first watching it as a college student.
Myslinski is now teaching the ways of the sport to impressionable young minds – including his daughter.
“It was kind of serendipity that it opened, and I took it,” Tim Myslinski said. “To me it was a no-brainer. I already coach football in the district. … Coach Peters is awesome to work with. She’s just a great young coach, full of knowledge and energy. It’s a joy to be her assistant.
“I’m super pumped to be able to coach these great kids at Clarence. … Now I get to make these new relationships and work with my daughter which is amazing.”
“He has so much experience,” Peters said. “To turn that down would have been silly. He’s driving our defense. … He’s a sounding board for what’s going on with the team.”
Clarence is off to a fine start, bringing a 10-3 record into Monday’s 5 p.m. home game against rival and defending Section VI Class A champion Lancaster. Natalie Myslinski enters the game as the Red Devils’ leader in goals (47), assists (21) and points (68).
Coach Myslinski helping prepare a team for a big game against Lancaster must sound like a broken record by now. It seems like he’s been doing that his entire coaching career – because he has since the Legends are the standard for the sport in the area.
Remember, attempting to beat Lancaster became such an obsession for Myslinski during his time at Frontier that he vowed not to get a haircut until his team beat the Legends.
The Falcons did beat Lancaster in 2011 and 2017 to claim the Section VI Class A titles but finished as runners-up 2012-16. He did go from a gentleman with short hair to one with a longer, flowing mane.
A dip in enrollment resulted in Frontier moving into Class B where it won the crown in 2018 and 2019. Before winning that last championship, Myslinski had already made up his mind to step down as coach for one simple reason.
Natalie.
His last season on Frontier’s sideline was Natalie’s first on varsity for Clarence as an eighth grader. Frontier and Clarence crossed paths on the schedule during the regular season.
Coach Myslinski recalled the Falcons had won maybe the past 15 meetings with the Red Devils, although some were edge-of-your-seat thrillers. He wasn’t going into that game thinking about losing. He did go into it preparing to stop Clarence’s top threats.
He didn’t game-plan for Natalie because she’s a varsity rookie.
She turned out to be the X factor that changed his coaching path (he still teaches physical education for Frontier Central Schools). Natalie scored her first varsity goal against papa’s team. That forced overtime. She then intercepted a pass and earned an assist on the game-winning goal for Clarence.
She made her father proud, and angry, at the same time.
“I was so happy and proud of her but at the same time I was so upset we lost the game,” Myslinski said. “That was the moment when I knew I couldn’t coach against her anymore.
“There was too much tugging on the Polish heart. I remember going to Rich Gray and said this was my last year. He was understanding. He got it.”
What Myslinski got was a chance to continue a family tradition started by his father Tom Sr., who coached Tim and his brother, Tom, at Rome Free Academy in football.
“My father coached me. … Coaching my daughter is a joy for me,” Tim said. “For me I love it. … I don’t know if it’s a joy for her all the time because I’m so tough. But she’s so coachable.”
Natalie said she’s used to her father coaching her. He’s done so her whole life so there’s not much of an adjustment to him joining the team. She enjoys it. There is one other benefit for both.
“I get to spend more time with him,” Natalie said.
Peters said one wouldn’t know Natalie is Myslinski’s daughter because he treats each player on the team the same. Natalie says it’s easy to work with him, even when talking shop at home.
“When I get home, I feel he explains more stuff to me,” she said. “I hear all night what I need to do and should have done and then I fix it. He has a loud voice that I hear on the field when he’s on the sideline.
“Even though he’s my daddy, he’s my coach. What he says I listen. I never disagree with him. He’s a coach. I do what he tells me to do. That’s how I learn from him and coach Peters because they’ve taught me so much, same with my coaches teach in Rochester (during summer league).”
Tim gave up being a head coach in football a few years ago and returned to being an assistant as he is a member of Paul Burgio’s staff at Clarence. So going from head man to assistant isn’t too much of an adjustment for Myslinski.
“A coach is a coach. … We all have our pride,” Myslinski said. “I’ve always been an assistant coach. I’m just blessed I work with Paul Burgio in football and Cat Peters in lacrosse. They are very supportive of whatever I do. … I’m running the defense and doing some draw stuff. I really take pride in that.”
He’s just happy to be coaching on the same team as his daughter.
“Just being around her some extra is awesome,” he said. “I’ve been around other parents’ kids. Now I get to work with my own kid, which is extremely special.”