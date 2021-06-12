Ex-Frontier girls lacrosse coach Tim Myslinski enjoys role of supportive parent, assistant at Clarence

“My father coached me. … Coaching my daughter is a joy for me,” Tim said. “For me I love it. … I don’t know if it’s a joy for her all the time because I’m so tough. But she’s so coachable.”

Natalie said she’s used to her father coaching her. He’s done so her whole life so there’s not much of an adjustment to him joining the team. She enjoys it. There is one other benefit for both.

“I get to spend more time with him,” Natalie said.

Peters said one wouldn’t know Natalie is Myslinski’s daughter because he treats each player on the team the same. Natalie says it’s easy to work with him, even when talking shop at home.

“When I get home, I feel he explains more stuff to me,” she said. “I hear all night what I need to do and should have done and then I fix it. He has a loud voice that I hear on the field when he’s on the sideline.

“Even though he’s my daddy, he’s my coach. What he says I listen. I never disagree with him. He’s a coach. I do what he tells me to do. That’s how I learn from him and coach Peters because they’ve taught me so much, same with my coaches teach in Rochester (during summer league).”