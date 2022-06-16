 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Erik O'Bryan approved as Niagara-Wheatfield's football coach, replacing Joe Kiszka

Niagara Wheatfield beats Hutch Tech 77-72

Niagara Wheatfield head coach Erik O'Bryan ignites cheers from students after the Falcons beat Hutch Tech.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News
Erik O’Bryan was officially approved to become Niagara-Wheatfield’s football coach at Wednesday's school board meeting. It was an easy choice.

O’Bryan was on the team’s staff last season as an assistant and will be replacing Joe Kiszka. Kiszka coached the Falcons for three seasons, but when an opportunity to work for the state Department of Motor Vehicles presented itself, Kiszka was faced with a difficult choice. He chose the state job.

“Probably one of the toughest decisions I’ve had to make, stepping away from something,” Kiszka said.

Coaching is Kiszka’s passion. He enjoyed the opportunity to be around students and help them learn the values that sports have to offer, regardless of wins and losses. He thought long and hard about what to do, and talked to O’Bryan about it.

O’Bryan being at the helm made all the sense for the program. He was already in the building daily, had established relationships with multiple players on the roster, had football experience from North Tonawanda and is also the boys basketball coach.

“I’m the teacher on the staff, I know all of the kids, I’m here every day,” O’Bryan said. “The administrative stuff and taking care of all those things, it just made sense. It’s tough being a coach when you’re not in the district.”

Accepting another head coaching job wasn't something O’Bryan planned for. He said, jokingly, “I need my head re-examined.” Despite the self-deprecation, the role offers him a bigger opportunity to lead teenagers, and he views it as an escape from basketball.

“I think it grounds me a little bit,” O’Bryan said. “Last year I was coaching on the Wheatfield staff, and I think it takes my mind off basketball a little bit. From September to October, I’m not thinking about basketball for once. Which is good, because sometimes you need a break.”

The Falcons went 1-8 last season, but both O’Bryan and Kiszka think the program has a bright future. Roster numbers are currently up, with around 45 players on junior varsity and 30 on varsity. With an increase in participation and a lot of learning already in place, there’s intrigue as to where the team could be headed.

“Last year, with this group that’s coming through, they brought into the philosophy winning comes once you get your mindset right,” Kiszka said. “Playing for each other and not yourself. I know the record wasn’t great last year, but we were in every single game, and it came down to execution. Them just wanting it a little more. They got glimpses and a taste of where they could be with the right direction, leadership and coaching staff behind them.”

O’Bryan’s staff will include Steve Fronusiak on offense, Sal Perricelli coaching defense and Kevin Lumadue as a volunteer. His focus will be the offensive line.

