Erik Brady: Generations of Ed Cosgroves share in Canisius' Manhattan Cup victory

For two hours Sunday, Ed Cosgrove was an attorney with a conflict of interest. He is Canisius High School’s lawyer. He is also Bishop Timon-St. Jude High School’s lawyer, and a member of its Class of 1952.
Still, there wasn’t much mystery about which team Cosgrove was rooting for when Canisius beat Timon 72-40 for the Manhattan Cup championship. His grandson, also Ed Cosgrove, had the game of his life – and was named the tournament’s Most Valuable Player.
Erik Brady: Bob Lanier is one of the NBA's best. Just ask the guy in the co-pilot's seat in 'Airplane!'
Lanier made the NBA All-Star Game in seven of his first eight seasons. He was, in those years, a box-score stuffer with per-game averages of 23.9 points, 12.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2 blocks, and 1.2 steals.
“I was a little sad, in a sense, because I love Timon,” the elder Cosgrove says. “But Eddie had a great day, didn’t he?”
Yes, he did. The younger Cosgrove scored 22 points on five-for-five shooting inside the arc and four of eight from three. He grabbed 10 rebounds, too.
“Now that was fun to watch,” the grandfather says.
Gretzky’s Edmonton Oilers played the Buffalo Sabres 40 years ago today. It was only Game 64 of the season, so the question wasn’t if Gretzky would break Esposito’s record, but when – and therefore where. Sabres fans arrived at the Aud that night hoping for history.
Cosgrove, 87, is managing partner of the Cosgrove Law Firm, on Delaware Avenue. He was Erie County’s district attorney from 1974 to 1982. He lives in Orchard Park and collects lifetime achievement awards as if they grow on trees.
He grew up in Lackawanna as the oldest of nine.
“I had seven sisters,” he says, “so I never had a hot shower until I played sports at Timon.”
Cosgrove went to college at Notre Dame – “I had never been west of Erie, Pa.” – and law school at Georgetown. He was an FBI special agent (in Washington, Jacksonville, and Baltimore) before coming back to Buffalo in 1963 to practice law.
Now, you can’t tell the Ed Cosgroves without a program. The grandfather is Edward C. His late father was Edward J., as is his eldest son. And his son’s son is Edward D., though this week, his middle initials may as well be MVP.
Erik Brady: Rachel Axon had journalism down cold in Western New York. It has served her well at the Winter Olympics
Rachel Axon's earliest sports memory, circa 1991 is of her mother’s hair dyed in Bills colors for the AFC championship game that got the Bills to their first Super Bowl.
“I’m so happy for him,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband says. “He is one of the nicest kids I’ve ever been around. Too nice, sometimes, on the basketball court. In any sport, you need a little bit of nasty.”
Timon did its best Sunday to stop Canisius' stars, Declan Ryan and Shane Cercone. That left Cosgrove open.
“He made big shots,” Husband says. “Ed had an up-and-down season, but he has been really good the last three weeks. The best of version of us is when he plays well.”
The best version of his grandfather is when he’s in a courtroom – or when he’s telling stories. One of his favorites is about how he got to Timon. The nuns at Our Lady of Victory Elementary School recommended that he go to Canisius. Tuition at the time, as he recalls, was $125.
“So my father says to my mother, ‘How much money do you have in the cup?’ And she looks in and counts it up and says, ‘$17.25.’ So I went to Timon – but, boy, I enjoyed playing against those kids at Canisius.”
Erik Brady: Slovakia is on the verge of Olympic hockey glory, with a pair of Sabre alums leading the way
The U.S. men’s hockey team is out of the Olympics. Blame the Buffalo Sabres.
Cosgrove played football and basketball at Timon – not well enough to be an MVP, but well enough. He had 11 tackles in a game against St. Francis, which he believes is still the school record. And he played basketball with John McCarthy, who would go on to take Canisius College into the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament, twice, and to win an NBA title with the Boston Celtics.
Mel Palano was Cosgrove’s gym teacher at Timon. Palano would go on to coach basketball there for 33 seasons and win a remarkable 77 percent of his games, which earned him entry into the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame. Palano won nine Manhattan Cups, which was the record – until Sunday, when Husband won his 10th, thanks, in large part, to the hot shooting of one Edward D. Cosgrove.
Canisius will play Sunday at Hofstra University, on Long Island, in Class A of the Catholic state playoffs. Cosgrove says he will make the trip to see his grandson.
Of course he will.
“He never misses a summer-league game,” Husband says.