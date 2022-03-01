Erik Brady: Generations of Ed Cosgroves share in Canisius' Manhattan Cup victory

Cosgrove went to college at Notre Dame – “I had never been west of Erie, Pa.” – and law school at Georgetown. He was an FBI special agent (in Washington, Jacksonville, and Baltimore) before coming back to Buffalo in 1963 to practice law.

Now, you can’t tell the Ed Cosgroves without a program. The grandfather is Edward C. His late father was Edward J., as is his eldest son. And his son’s son is Edward D., though this week, his middle initials may as well be MVP.

“I’m so happy for him,” Canisius coach Kyle Husband says. “He is one of the nicest kids I’ve ever been around. Too nice, sometimes, on the basketball court. In any sport, you need a little bit of nasty.”

Timon did its best Sunday to stop Canisius' stars, Declan Ryan and Shane Cercone. That left Cosgrove open.

“He made big shots,” Husband says. “Ed had an up-and-down season, but he has been really good the last three weeks. The best of version of us is when he plays well.”