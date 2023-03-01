Timon’s Tigers play their home games in a gym named for Mel Palano on a court named for his son Jim. Maybe someday the high school will name something for Jason Rowe, too. He’s the first coach not named Palano to win the Manhattan Cup for Timon since 1954.

The Tigers beat Canisius High School at Canisius College’s Koessler Athletic Center in Sunday’s finals. The headline in The Buffalo News noted it was Bishop Timon-St. Jude’s first Manhattan Cup in 22 years. Jim Palano coached those 2001 Tigers – and his father coached nine other Cup winners across the years.

Today Mel is 97 and living in Lancaster. His daughter, Janet Bryant, lives next door. They watched Sunday’s championship game together on her iPad.

“He was really into it, almost like he was coaching,” she said. “He was so happy for them.”

You might say Mel was tickled pink. Better yet, make that green and gold.

Mel Palano just might be the best boys’ basketball coach in Western New York history. His Timon teams won 544 games and lost 202 from the mid-1950s to late 1980s. That’s a win clip of 73%, for those keeping score at home.

“He’s a legend,” said Jim, 71, the son who succeeded him.

Jim watched Sunday’s title game online, too, from his home in Sarasota, Fla. His father spent winters there with Jim for some years until Mel had a mild stroke in June 2020. Since then he’s stayed in Lancaster, where Janet keeps a close watch on him.

“I’d be in a nursing home if my daughter didn’t take such good care of me,” Mel said by phone the other day. Janet interrupted: “And your three sons.”

“That’s right,” he said. “I’m doing alright. I can’t complain.”

Well, maybe just a little.

“Now they play the Manhattan Cup at a local college,” Mel said. “In my time we played at Memorial Auditorium, which has been knocked down. But we played in front of 5,000 or 6,000 people. It’s not the same anymore.”

Today the Monsignor Martin Athletic Association has eight schools. It had more than double that back in the day, before some of the local Catholic high schools closed. No one would suggest it’s easy to win Manhattan Cups now, but it was tougher to do when Mel was winning them.

“We had 18 teams then,” he said. “It was really competitive.”

Take the 1960s. Locally familiar names won Manhattan Cups – Timon, Canisius, St. Joe’s twice – but so did Bishop Duffy of Niagara Falls, Cardinal Dougherty, Bishop Ryan twice, Archbishop Walsh of Olean and Notre Dame of Batavia.

In fact, Notre Dame upset Timon in 1969’s Cup final, 40-38. That was Jim’s senior year playing for his father. It still stings.

“We were scoring 80 points a game,” Jim said. “This was before the shot clock. Notre Dame held the ball and we got frustrated. Give them credit. It worked.”

Timon won the Manhattan Cup in 1970, ’71 and ’72. No school had won three consecutive title games since the postseason tournament began, in 1948.

Mike Walton was MVP of the 1971 and 1972 Cup playoffs. “Mel was always even-tempered,” Walton told me. “He never yelled. I never heard a foul word come out of his mouth. For him, ‘darn it’ was as close as he ever got to a swear word.”

Jim Palano spoke by phone from a Florida golf course and offered three words for his father’s coaching style: Quiet. Intelligent. Innovative.

Quiet: “He never harassed the officials. They respected him.”

Intelligent: “He is a very wise person. Wisdom was his strength.”

Innovative: “He didn’t call out plays. That was all determined by where the ball was. We had a saying back then: ‘The ball talks.’ ”

Mel talks, too, though his speech is slightly slurred now from the stroke. Otherwise, he’s in good shape for a man who will turn 98 in October.

“My dad has lived a good life,” Janet said. “He goes to Mass every morning in his office on the computer. He says his prayers. He rides his bike 10 minutes a day, stationary bike in the house. He’s lived a clean life. These are the extra years he’s benefiting from.”

“And a few more,” Mel said, and they both laughed.

“We’re already planning the 100th birthday party,” Janet said.

Mel’s 544 wins were the most in Western New York hoops history at the time he left Timon, in 1989. (Olean’s Jeff Anastasia passed him in 2017.) His nine Manhattan Cup wins were the most until Kyle Husband of Canisius won his 10th last season – against Timon. And then, of course, came Sunday night, when Timon toppled Canisius and set off a celebration in South Buffalo more than two decades in the making.

Now the Tigers will vie for a Catholic state championship that didn’t exist in Mel’s time. Jim’s Tigers won it in 2001, then lost a double-overtime heartbreaker in the finals of the state’s Federation championship.

“That was the best Timon team I ever saw,” Mel said. “And that includes all the great teams I had.”

Mel is a member of the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame and the New York State Basketball Hall of Fame. Both Mel and Jim are members of the Timon Sports Hall of Fame, as is Jim’s son Mike, who played for Jim just as Jim had played for Mel. That sort of generational legacy – father, son, grandson – is typical of Palano family values. Mel and his late wife, Marion, had four children. Today he has seven grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. They call him “Popsie.”

Steve Bryant, one of Janet’s sons, played for Jim at Timon and then for Mike MacDonald at Medaille University. That fits into the family theme, too: MacDonald calls Mel his mentor.

Mel was an assistant coach at Canisius College for one season, in 1991-92, after his time at Timon. MacDonald, now the men’s coach at Daemen University, was also an assistant on that Canisius team. He remembers an in-season tournament in Youngstown, Ohio, when the Golden Griffins lost to Western Illinois, 76-75, in a game they should have won. That night, head coach Marty Marbach gathered players in his hotel room for a postmortem of watching game footage to see what had gone wrong.

“Mel got up, went into the bathroom, and came out in his pajamas,” MacDonald said. “Old-man pajamas, like out of a 1970s sitcom. And Mel said, ‘Coach, we stunk tonight. No use keeping these young guys up. We’ll win tomorrow.’ ”

They did, too, beating the University at Buffalo, 77-63.

“It was a great lesson for me,” MacDonald said. “It’s OK to be miserable for a while after a loss, but tomorrow is another day.”

Mel laughed at the memory. “I always felt like, ‘That game’s over. Let’s get ready for the next one.’ ”

It was a winning formula for so many basketball seasons at Timon. Mel also coached championship teams in baseball and cross-country.

“I loved every minute of it,” he said. “I’ve been lucky.”

A winning percentage of 73% can’t just be luck, of course.

“Well, I worked hard,” he said. “And I scouted. If we weren’t playing, I scouted (opponents) every night. It was in my skin.”

Janet remembers how, when she was growing up, her father often whistled at the breakfast table. “He was happy all the time,” she said.

He still is – never more so than when he’s with his offspring, and theirs.

Janet’s son Steve had a boy in 2021. Dylan was born on Mel’s 96th birthday.

“He said, ‘I’m reincarnated,’ ” Janet said. “I told him, ‘You can’t be reincarnated, you’re still here.’ ”

Yes, he is.

And so is Bishop Timon.