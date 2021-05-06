Erie County wrestlers hope lawsuit gets them back on the mat

Will the legal system deliver the reversal that will enable wrestlers at Erie County high schools to compete against the rest of their Section VI counterparts this season?
Folks are about to find out as attorneys from HoganWillig filed a lawsuit on behalf of parents who want the courts to overturn an Erie County Health Department recommendation schools have been following prohibiting a wrestling season due to concerns it will lead to the spread of Covid-19.
What frustrates wrestlers, their coaches and families is that they don't understand how their sport could be considered more risky than football, basketball and ice hockey.
The lawsuit lists Gov. Andrew Cuomo, the Empire State Development Corporation, New York State Department of Health and the health departments for Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua and Cattaraugus counties as defendants.
The main goal of the suit is to provide wrestling opportunities for student-athletes in Erie County, who have been reduced to spectators while Section VI wrestlers in Niagara, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Orleans counties have been practicing and preparing for this unique season, which was pushed back to spring due to Covid-19 pandemic.
“I think, unfortunately, the county has really not given the wrestling community any other recourse,” Amherst High School coach Dennis Bauer said. “Their position is wrestling can’t be done safely when it’s been done in so many other places (during the winter). It’s hard to understand where they’re coming from.”
"The expectations are clear from our school leaders. Our school leaders cannot take on the liability associated with splitting off from the ECDOH's recommendations," Section VI president Brett Banker said.
Although Section VI is an independent entity and doesn’t need permission from health departments to proceed, the recommendation from Erie County not to have a season put school districts in a tough position should they go against department of health guidance.
A few weeks ago, Section VI President Brett Banker said: “Our school leaders cannot take on the liability associated with splitting off from the ECDOH’s recommendations.”
That led to attorneys at HoganWillig taking time to figure out who the defendants should be in this suit, which it initially planned to file last week.
State officials gave school districts the green light to allow high-risk sports such as basketball, football and ice hockey, pending approval from their respective health departments, to return in late January. Erie County gave its approval after that for high-risk sports basketball, football and ice hockey. However, Erie, Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Niagara county health departments advised against holding a wrestling season at that point. That prompted Section VI to move the season to the spring.
While the other counties within Section VI have allowed their schools to participate in a wrestling season, the section said it would follow the Erie County health department’s recommendation not to have a season because the county cited “high levels of community transmission and the inability of competing wrestlers to wear a mask.”
Gary Abbott, longtime director of communications and special projects for USA Wrestling, the sport’s national governing body, chimes in on whether high school wrestling should take place.
The suit filed by HoganWillig disagrees with that assessment, claiming inactivity has done more harm than good.
“There are kids who are self-harming because of these prohibitions,” said Corey Hogan, partner and founder of HoganWillig. “We were told there’s a wrestler who was self-cutting himself to deal with the anxiety. We think they will be better off wrestling.
“We’re trying to get them to practice and get some meets. No one is going to get hurt wrestling. There are a lot of kids being hurt not being able to go back to school and participate in sports. They are the forgotten victims of this pandemic.”
Bauer initially believed it wouldn’t be possible to hold a wrestling season during the pandemic. He changed his mind after seeing other states in the country pull it off, including parts of his own. Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany had zero pauses during their wrestling seasons, he said.
Regarding the inability of wrestlers to wear masks during a 6-minute match: “Do county officials really think in basketball, hockey and football these other kids were wearing masks?” Bauer said. “Most competitors in those sports weren’t wearing masks.”
Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Thursday that wrestling is still a "very high-risk" sport with unmasked athletes close together.
The lawsuit is a continuation of one filed by HoganWillig in late January asking the state to reclassify seven high-risk sports. Just as the suit was being filed, state officials gave school districts the OK to participate in high-risk sports based on recommendations of their health departments.
Hogan said it is seeking a temporary restraining order that would enable county high schools to start their seasons until a date is set to hear the motion.
The three things the plaintiffs want from the court in its lawsuit:
• Reconsider its decision on the high-risk label. Because all high-risk sports sans wrestling were competing, the judge on the case declined to make a ruling by April 1. The suit asks the judge to revisit this since wrestling season just started.
• Revisit the 10-day rule, which requires teams to shut down for 10 days if anyone on team tests positive, due to the fact that more and more people have received the Covid-19 vaccine.
• An order permitting wrestling to begin its season while prohibiting Erie County from stopping them.
Hogan isn’t sure when the judge will hear arguments regarding the temporary restraining order or preliminary injunction. He did add that “the judge will hear us relatively quickly on the TRO.”