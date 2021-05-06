Erie County wrestlers hope lawsuit gets them back on the mat

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

USA Wrestling: Why high school wrestling season can happen in Erie County Gary Abbott, longtime director of communications and special projects for USA Wrestling, the sport’s national governing body, chimes in on whether high school wrestling should take place.

The suit filed by HoganWillig disagrees with that assessment, claiming inactivity has done more harm than good.

“There are kids who are self-harming because of these prohibitions,” said Corey Hogan, partner and founder of HoganWillig. “We were told there’s a wrestler who was self-cutting himself to deal with the anxiety. We think they will be better off wrestling.

“We’re trying to get them to practice and get some meets. No one is going to get hurt wrestling. There are a lot of kids being hurt not being able to go back to school and participate in sports. They are the forgotten victims of this pandemic.”

Bauer initially believed it wouldn’t be possible to hold a wrestling season during the pandemic. He changed his mind after seeing other states in the country pull it off, including parts of his own. Rochester, Syracuse, Binghamton and Albany had zero pauses during their wrestling seasons, he said.

Regarding the inability of wrestlers to wear masks during a 6-minute match: “Do county officials really think in basketball, hockey and football these other kids were wearing masks?” Bauer said. “Most competitors in those sports weren’t wearing masks.”

Erie County defends recommendation on high school wrestling Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said Thursday that wrestling is still a "very high-risk" sport with unmasked athletes close together.