Erie County defends recommendation on high school wrestling

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and County Executive Mark Poloncarz defended the county's recommendation that high school wrestling be delayed until Covid-19 infection rates have fallen further.

Burstein said Thursday that wrestling is still a "very high-risk" sport with unmasked athletes close together. She and County Executive Mark Poloncarz also said that wrestling can't be compared with other counties where wrestling has been allowed to take place because Erie County's positive test rate is still much higher than other counties, with confirmed cases still exceeding 100 cases per 100,000 residents.

Section VI will have spring wrestling season, but not for Erie County schools "The expectations are clear from our school leaders. Our school leaders cannot take on the liability associated with splitting off from the ECDOH's recommendations," Section VI president Brett Banker said.

Wrestling practice began Monday for Section VI schools in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Niagara and Orleans counties.

"So our recommendation in that circumstance is that they defer the season to later in the year," Burstein said.

She noted that confirmed case numbers have been falling, so there's reason to hope that high school wrestling will eventually be able to resume with the Erie County Health Department's blessing. Section VI has said it is ready to open the wrestling season in Erie County "if the recommendation from the county changes."

Wrestling community frustrated with Erie County recommendation against high school season What frustrates wrestlers, their coaches and families is that they don't understand how their sport could be considered more risky than football, basketball and ice hockey.

"We'll be in a lower-risk transmission category, and then we will definitely reassess," she said.