Ellicottville, Portville win Section VI boys soccer titles, advance to Far West Regionals

In a boys soccer battle between a pair of defending champions, Ellicottville needed double overtime to rally and repeat in Section VI Class D with a 4-3 win over Maple Grove on Monday night.

Eagles junior goalkeeper Evan Bauer made timely stops when his team needed them, and sophomore Maddox Johnson completed the comeback 1:47 into the second OT period with the game-winning goal from in close off a free kick.

“Coming back, it feels amazing,” said Bauer, who finished with 11 saves. “Just the highs and lows, it’s like riding a boat.”

Second-seeded Ellicottville struck first just 1:19 into the contest at West Seneca East, as Emmett Jacobson-Coolidge converted on a quick transition from a defensive clearance. Owen Doherty made it 2-0 with 28:07 left in the first half when he blasted a penalty kick off a diving keeper’s hands.

No. 1 Maple Grove, the three-time defending Section VI Class C champ before moving down a class size this fall, responded with a natural hat trick by senior Eli Moore. His first goal came on a free kick 3:48 before halftime, and then he scored twice more 14:17 apart in the second half to give the Red Dragons (12-3-1) a 3-2 lead with 21:07 left in regulation.

Ellicottville junior Sam Edwards tied the game with 4:44 on the clock when he outraced a defender and tapped the ball past the keeper.

Bauer, who broke his hand in last year’s sectional final, kept the Eagles alive in the first overtime with two huge saves in the opening 1:15 and another with 5:05 left in the frame.

“We got a little energy from Evan’s amazing saves today,” Ellicottville coach Matt Finn said. “He was everywhere. A couple breakaways he stopped ... outstanding plays, so proud of him today.”

“I don’t really have anything going on up there,” Bauer said of his mindset. “I’m just kind of all fully automatic. I’m just reacting. I find it easier not to think – just react.”

The Eagles (11-4-2) advance to the Far West Regionals on Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Rochester-area Spencerport.

They’ll be joined in the regional round by Section VI Class C champion Portville, which beat No. 1 Holland/Franklinville/West Valley (11-7-1) in the second game of the doubleheader, 3-1.

The second-seeded Panthers (14-3-1) scored all three of their goals in the first half to win their first sectional title in program history. Coach J.J. McIntosh said it took years of hard work since there wasn’t even a varsity team for a couple years in the late 2000s.

“It’s hard to describe the feeling right now to be honest with you,” McIntosh said. “I think one thing we’ve been able to do in the last several years is to get kids to be a little more committed throughout the year, and this is just a testament to their hard work year-round.”

Panthers senior Cole Faulkner opened the scoring 1:29 into the game on a perfectly-executed corner play. Holland senior Gabriel Leach tied it with 27:38 to go in the half on a lofted sharp-angle shot that was misjudged by the keeper.

But Portville stayed composed and reclaimed the lead for good on a goal by senior Michael Cole with 12:43 left in the first half. Classmate Bryan Randolph completed the scoring 4:27 later.

“We’ve been trying to get them on frame low and hard,” McIntosh said. “We’ve been preaching low and hard, we practice it, and there was a lot of traffic in between there. I’m sure it was tough for the goalie to see it. Sometimes it’ll fall, and it fell for us at the right moments tonight.”

The Class C Far West Regional is scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. at Spencerport.