With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Elle Noecker

School: Buffalo Seminary

Sport: Swimming

Need to know: Throughout her high school career, Noecker had the goal of becoming a state champion.

She accomplished that feat as a junior in 2022, winning the state Federation title in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:03.50 to become Buffalo Seminary’s first state champion swimmer.

Noecker was the state runner-up in the 100 breaststroke, with a time of 1:03.95.

Noecker’s efforts in the pool led to her to commit to the University of Georgia in late June, and she is the fourth-ranked swimmer in New York State, according to Swim Cloud. The Bulldogs finished 16th in the NCAA Division I Championships this past season.

Noecker is also a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, and competes with Orchard Park’s Town Wreckers Swim Team, coached by Sarah (Cook) Miller, a former Georgia swimmer.

“I can't even tell you how proud I am of her," Buffalo Seminary coach Andi Parish said after Noecker became the school's first swimming state champion. "She's a great kid and works so hard. And her club coaches deserve a lot of credit too. They work with her all year."

After being named the Most Outstanding Swimmer of the All-Catholic meet in the fall, she set intersectional records in the 200-yard individual medley (2:02.31) and the 100-meter breaststroke (1:03.59) at the Girls Catholic High School Athletic Association swim championships, and was named Co-Swimmer of the meet.

Following the completion of her Buffalo Seminary season, she reached the U.S. Open finals in the 200 IM (21st, 2:19.40) and the Winter Junior Nationals (21st, 2:01.32).