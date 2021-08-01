Ella Wesolowski makes key play in win at national showcase

Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski played with some of the nation’s best high school softball players and got the ESPNU spotlight in Saturday’s Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-America Game in Southern California.
Wesolowski and the Class of 2023 rallied to defeat the top stars from the Class of 2022, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 victory.
Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.
Wesolowski, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year, had her biggest moment with a defensive play to end the fifth inning on a tricky popup behind home plate. Wesolowski turned to her left, located the ball, threw off her mask and made the play against the fence, using her outstretched arms to determine how far away she was.
“That was definitely a tough read,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to get it because I thought it was going to hit the fence. I didn’t give up on it, and caught it right at the fence.”
ESPNU showed several replays and lauded the play. Wesolowski made another catch in foul ground to her right on the first base side in the seventh.
“The overall experience was literally so much fun,” she said. “No matter what happened in the game, I was happy to be playing on the field for the most prestigious game in the softball world. My teammates made the experience even better. Every single one of them came out with a bang and fought through the entire game.
“We beat the Juniors, baby! That’s such a great honor. There were so many commits on the other team.”
Among them was Ruby Mehlan, a pitcher from Omaha who is committed to the University of Washington. Wesolowski played the last three innings in the field and got her lone at-bat in the second inning against Mehlan.
“I grounded out, but had a good at-bat and hit it hard,” Wesolowski said.
After a shortened spring and summer of travel softball, Wesolowski said she will attend a few camps before returning to Williamsville East for her junior year.
Pawli to Albany
St. Mary’s center back Charlie Pawli, a member of the Class of 2022, has committed to the women’s soccer team at the University at Albany.
Pawli has been a part of 24 shutouts during her time with the Lancers.