Ella Wesolowski makes key play in win at national showcase

Williamsville East catcher Ella Wesolowski played with some of the nation’s best high school softball players and got the ESPNU spotlight in Saturday’s Premier Girls Fastpitch Futures All-America Game in Southern California.

Wesolowski and the Class of 2023 rallied to defeat the top stars from the Class of 2022, scoring five runs in the top of the seventh for a 6-2 victory.

Williamsville East softball continues to burn bright Williamsville East began the week by registering its 33rd consecutive win, a 4-3 win Monday against Iroquois.

Wesolowski, the Coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year, had her biggest moment with a defensive play to end the fifth inning on a tricky popup behind home plate. Wesolowski turned to her left, located the ball, threw off her mask and made the play against the fence, using her outstretched arms to determine how far away she was.

“That was definitely a tough read,” she said. “I wasn’t expecting to get it because I thought it was going to hit the fence. I didn’t give up on it, and caught it right at the fence.”

ESPNU showed several replays and lauded the play. Wesolowski made another catch in foul ground to her right on the first base side in the seventh.