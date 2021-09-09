Ella Wesolowski fulfills dream committing to play softball at Mississippi State of SEC

Ella Wesolowski and Summer Clark of Williamsville East have been one of the best catcher-pitcher combinations in the state for the past three seasons.

That status won’t change once the first pitch for spring 2022 season is delivered. Their reputation for being a big-game, power battery has been supercharged with Wesolowski’s announcement that she plans to continue her career as a student-athlete at Mississippi State of the Southeastern Conference.

The junior and reigning Western New York Coaches’ Player of the Year made the announcement via Twitter on Tuesday. Wesolowski explained why she wants to join the Bulldogs on Wednesday.

“It’s been my dream ever since I was 8 years old to play in the SEC conference,” Wesolowski said. “I recently attended one of the Mississippi State camps and I immediately fell in love with the campus and the coaching staff. Each coach has something special to offer the girls. … I picked Mississippi State because of the coaching staff I would be surrounding myself with and the small town but big campus environment. I know I will become the best version of myself and be surrounded by the greatest people at Mississippi State.”