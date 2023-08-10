With the opening of high school sports approaching, The Buffalo News is featuring 25 to Watch from the Class of 2024 who are expected to make an impact on the playing fields and athletic venues around Western New York in this academic year.

Name: Ella Harrison.

School: Clarence.

Sport: Softball.

Need to know: Leading Clarence to its second state softball championship in program history was even more than Ella Harrison could have dreamed.

“I’m proud of my team and myself. It’s better than I imagined,” she said after the Red Devils beat Shenendehowa 1-0 in an 11-inning classic in the final.

Winning a state championship required the whole team to be selfless, and Harrison says she saw that first-hand.

“There's a difference between playing with each other and playing for each other, and we definitely played for each other this year,” she said.

In the team’s final two games, Harrison had 16 strikeouts in the state semifinal and followed that with a 13-strikeout performance in the state final.

On the season, the Rutgers commit had 134 strikeouts in 84 innings, and batted .382 with 19 singles, six doubles, and a triple.

She was named state Class AA Player of the Year by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports, and was selected to the Class AA all-state and All-Western New York large schools first teams.

Harrison spent the summer with the Beverly Bandits organization. The team went 24-8-2 in top-level national tournaments, including the Top Gun Invitational in Kansas City, Mo.; IDT in Longmont, Colo., Easton Rawlings Invitational in Glen Ellyn, Ill.; and the PGF National Championship in Huntington Beach, Calif. She had a 1.70 ERA playing against many of the top players in the nation.

"I focused on trusting my pitches, staying ahead in the count, and producing weak contact with a combination of speed spin and spot," she said. "I also had to adjust to pitch calling outside of my comfort zone."

She is about to start her fall season, playing for the Beverly Bandits Conroy 18U team, which was the PGF national championship runner-up in July.