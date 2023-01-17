Eden's Maggie Zittel hits 1,000 points, Salamanca's Lucus Brown now program's all-time leading scorer

Eden senior captain Maggie Zittel entered Tuesday 19 points shy of 1,000 points for her career and reached the mark in the team’s 57-50 loss to Sacred Heart (7-4). Zittel achieved the milestone during the fourth quarter on a fastbreak layup.

Immediately following her score, the game was paused to celebrate the moment as Zittel took pictures with her family and received flowers.

“It was really exciting when I first got it,” Zittel said. “My teammates ran to me and it was a really fun moment. It took a lot of hard work to get here. After my first few seasons, I wasn’t really sure if I was going to get it, but my teammates pushed me to be the best player I could.”

The defeat ended the Raiders’ (8-3) season-high five-game winning streak, but Zittel led them with 27 points and has scored at least 25 points in a season-high three straight games.

“The season has been good so far,” Zittel said. “We’ve played a few good teams and we’re doing good in our league. I think it’s because our team just works together so well.”

Leading the Sharks was Meghan Trapper with 17 points, followed by Mariah Huss’ 12 points and Grace Caterina with 10. The trio combined to score 39 of Sacred Heart's 57 points.

Brown makes history

On Friday, Salamanca junior Lucus Brown set program history by becoming the third player to reach 1,000 points. In doing so, he was 13 points shy of surpassing Jack O’Rourke’s all-time scoring mark of 1,014 points.

Against Olean, Brown accomplished the feat with a 15-point outing, along with eight rebounds, five assists and four steals in the Warriors’ 70-43 win. Brown broke O’Rourke’s record with him in attendance and the two posed for a picture at halfcourt.

With the victory, Salamanca moved to 9-3 and Olean is now 6-7. Andy Herrick scored a team-high 18 points to go with six assists and four rebounds. Olean’s Thomas Bates led all scorers with 19 points.

Other notes

Tuesday’s boy’s hockey matchup between Orchard Park (6-2) and Lancaster (9-0) was postponed due to many of the Quakers' players being sick. The game has been rescheduled for Feb. 2 at 9 p.m. at Depew.

The combined girls hockey team of Holland, Hamburg, Eden and West Seneca won 7-2 against the merged squad of Lancaster, Iroquois and Depew.

Canisius bowling won 3,059-2,200 against Timon. The Crusaders moved to 23-1 on the year.

In the lone boy’s hockey matchup of the day, Nichols beat Clarence 4-1.

Amherst, No. 1 in the boys large school poll, beat West Seneca East 85-55. Jordan Alexander led the team with 29 points, 10 rebounds and five steals.

Lewiston-Porter senior Sophie Auer passed Brenlyn Campbell for second all-time on the program’s all-time scoring list. With 1,258 career points, Auer now trails Meghan House’s mark of 1,389 for the top spot. With eight regular-season games left, Auer will need to average 16.5 points to surpass House and become Lewiston-Porter’s new leading scorer.