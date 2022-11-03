Eden, Portville win titles, set up another meeting in Class C girls volleyball crossover

Two of the region’s most successful girls volleyball programs will face each other again for the overall Section VI Class C title after Eden won the Class C1 final and Portville won the Class C2 final Thursday at Brocton.

For the fifth time in the last five Class C crossover finals, Eden and Portville will meet. Portville beat Eden in straight sets in 2017, 2018 and 2021 and by a 3-2 win in 2019. The teams meet Monday in Brocton.

On Thursday, Portville moved to 19-0 on the season with a 3-0 victory against Allegany-Limestone (12-9). Game scores were 25-15, 25-11, 25-8. Portville has not lost a game all season.

Tori Unverdoben had 16 kills and 16 digs for the Panthers. Ava Haynes had 15 kills and 12 digs. Maddy Ford had 39 assists.

In Class C1, Eden (18-1) beat Southwestern (16-4) in four games. Game scores were 25-14, 22-25, 25-23, 25-21. Eden’s lone loss came to Class AA power Lancaster in early October.

In Class B at Williamsville South, Springville and Depew renewed their sectional rivalry, meeting for the third consecutive time in the B2 final. Depew (14-6) won the first two games – 26-24 and 25-21 – but Springville (17-3) rallied to win the last three — 25-10, 25-18 and 19-17 — and repeat as champions.

In the B1 final, Iroquois remained perfect at 15-0 and beat Lake Shore for the third time this season, winning in straight sets. Iroquois had a pair of 3-1 victories in the regular season over the Eagles (15-5).

The overall Class B final is Tuesday at Williamsville South.