Eden, Lew-Port girls capture basketball titles, will meet in Section VI Class B crossover

Eden used a strong fourth quarter to snap a four-year run of dominance by Southwestern in the Section VI Class B-2 girls basketball championship game with a 58-39 triumph, while Lewiston-Porter won a 60-57 thriller against Depew that came down to the final possession in the B-1 final on Sunday afternoon at Buffalo State Sports Arena.
In the early game, it stayed within a few possessions for the first three quarters, and Eden trailed by one at the end of the third stanza.
However, the Raiders made adjustments when the fourth quarter started and scored the first eight points to give them a 42-35 lead with 5:58 remaining, part of a larger 13-2 run that gave them an eight-point lead with five minutes remaining. The Raiders cruised through the final five minutes and scored the game’s final 13 points, leading the program to its first sectional title since 2011.
“I kept saying the whole game to just trust our process. Our process is what got us here. I didn’t want to change anything and get off script. I have trust in the girls,” said Eden coach William O’Hare, a first-year head coach who took over the team just days before the season started.
“It’s definitely one of the proudest moments of my life," he said. "There were times where I doubted myself earlier in the year, and I’m fortunate to have some really good mentors. I’m appreciative.”
The Raiders were led by Jessica Zittel, who finished with 19 points, seven of them coming in the fourth quarter. Maggie Zittel had 15 points, including 11 in the final eight minutes.
“Jess Zittel was awesome today," O'Hare said. "She played her butt off, she was really good.”
Southwestern was led by Reece Beaver, who had a game-high 21 points. The Trojans end the season with a record of 15-6.
The B-1 game was tied at 55 with less than a minute to go until Lewiston-Porter’s Sarah Woods hit a shot with 57 seconds left to give the Lancers the lead. But Depew’s Kaylee Krysztof answered with a bucket 10 seconds later.
After a Lew-Port empty possession, Depew had the ball with 19 seconds to play, but the possession ended in a Lew-Port steal. Sophie Auer ended up with the pass and hit the game-winning layup with 3.9 seconds left and finished off a three-point play to give her team a three-point cushion. Krysztof got a shot off at the buzzer, but it hit the front of the rim, giving the Lancers a sectional title for the first time since 1997.
“That’s kind of what the play looked like that we drew up was me just taking it into the paint. As soon as I saw that bucket go in, I started freaking out,” Auer said. “I didn’t think it was going in, and then it did.”
Auer led the Lancers with 21 points. Sarah Woods had 12 points and Tessa Schuey had 10.
It was a fast-paced game the whole way, with Lew-Port leading 19-18 after the first quarter and 32-29 at the half. The fourth quarter began with the score tied at 46.
“We knew how good (Depew) was. It’s funny, we said we needed to get to 60 to win and we needed 60 to win and that was one of the things we had talked about,” Lew-Port head coach Richard Lindamer said.
Depew was denied a second straight sectional title.
“It’s a tribute to the athletes we have and I also have a great coaching staff. I can’t say enough,” Lindamer said. “It really starts with the girls and it finishes with the girls.”
Krysztof led Depew with 20 points.
Following their sectional final wins, Eden and Lew-Port will face off in the Class B crossover game on Wednesday night at Buffalo State Sports Arena to decide who will be the state tournament representative.