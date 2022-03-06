Eden, Lew-Port girls capture basketball titles, will meet in Section VI Class B crossover

Eden used a strong fourth quarter to snap a four-year run of dominance by Southwestern in the Section VI Class B-2 girls basketball championship game with a 58-39 triumph, while Lewiston-Porter won a 60-57 thriller against Depew that came down to the final possession in the B-1 final on Sunday afternoon at Buffalo State Sports Arena.

In the early game, it stayed within a few possessions for the first three quarters, and Eden trailed by one at the end of the third stanza.

However, the Raiders made adjustments when the fourth quarter started and scored the first eight points to give them a 42-35 lead with 5:58 remaining, part of a larger 13-2 run that gave them an eight-point lead with five minutes remaining. The Raiders cruised through the final five minutes and scored the game’s final 13 points, leading the program to its first sectional title since 2011.

“I kept saying the whole game to just trust our process. Our process is what got us here. I didn’t want to change anything and get off script. I have trust in the girls,” said Eden coach William O’Hare, a first-year head coach who took over the team just days before the season started.