ECIC wrestling champion Starpoint, Falconer received at-large bids to state duals

Starpoint and Falconer were selected as at-large entries to Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Dual Meet Championships in Syracuse. Pools for the tournament were announced Sunday.
Starpoint joins Section VI champion Lancaster in the Division I field and Falconer will join Section VI champion Newfane in Division II. Each division has four pools with three teams each.
Lancaster will face Section VIII champion Wantagh and Section I at-large Arlington. Starpoint will meet Section III champion Indian River and Section I champion Fox Lane.
Newfane will face Section VII champion Saranac and Section II champion Warrensburg. Falconer, which won the state dual meet title in 2020, faces Section IV champion Tioga and Section XI champion Shoreham-Wading River.
Starpoint heads to the state dual meet coming off a first-place finish in the ECIC Championships on Saturday.
Starpoint had 217.5 points, followed by Lancaster (189), Hamburg (164), Frontier (153.5) and Iroquois (142.5).
Five Starpoint wrestlers reached the finals, led by 132-pound winner Griffin LaPlante.
Hamburg’s Dylan Collins, who won at 152 pounds, was named the Most Outstanding Wrestler.
Michael Schaefer at 160 pounds and Evan Stencel at 172 pounds won titles for Lancaster.
Pioneer had champions at 118 pounds with Daniel Kirsch and 126 with Xander Kirsch.
Ryan Sweeney at 138 pounds and Trevor Barry at 215 won their weight classes for Iroquois.
Michigan commit Cameron Catrabone from Williamsville North was the 145-pound champion, and Orchard Park’s Jack MacDonald won at 189.
Frontier had three champions: Cullen Edwards at 102, Travis Browning at 110 and Konrad Krzyszton at 285. The ECIC title capped a big weekend for Krzyszton, who earned his 100th career victory in Friday’s preliminaries. In his fifth year wrestling at Frontier, he has a 102-16 overall record, including 26-0 this season, with 24 by pinfall.