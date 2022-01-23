ECIC wrestling champion Starpoint, Falconer received at-large bids to state duals

Starpoint and Falconer were selected as at-large entries to Saturday’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association Wrestling Dual Meet Championships in Syracuse. Pools for the tournament were announced Sunday.

Starpoint joins Section VI champion Lancaster in the Division I field and Falconer will join Section VI champion Newfane in Division II. Each division has four pools with three teams each.

Lancaster will face Section VIII champion Wantagh and Section I at-large Arlington. Starpoint will meet Section III champion Indian River and Section I champion Fox Lane.

Newfane will face Section VII champion Saranac and Section II champion Warrensburg. Falconer, which won the state dual meet title in 2020, faces Section IV champion Tioga and Section XI champion Shoreham-Wading River.

Starpoint heads to the state dual meet coming off a first-place finish in the ECIC Championships on Saturday.

Starpoint had 217.5 points, followed by Lancaster (189), Hamburg (164), Frontier (153.5) and Iroquois (142.5).

Five Starpoint wrestlers reached the finals, led by 132-pound winner Griffin LaPlante.