East's Starling Bryant wins 400th career game, plans to coach 2-3 more seasons

East basketball coach Starling Bryant, already a New York State Basketball Hall of Famer, added to his illustrious resume, winning his 400th career game Friday when the Panthers beat Hutch-Tech, 57-39.

“Every time I come to the gym, every practice I go to, I love what I do, this isn’t a job,” Bryant said this week. “I love teaching, I love coaching and I love being part of the lives of young men.”

Bryant is the winningest coach in the City of Buffalo and has won four New York State Public High School Athletic Association state championships. He led the now-closed Buffalo Traditional to three consecutive titles from 1999 to 2001, and led East to a title in 2018, Section VI’s last boys basketball state championship.

Winning state championships, being a Hall of Famer and accomplishing milestones not many can claim have made Bryant a thankful man.

“I’ve been pretty reflective where I’ve reflected on the people that have been a big part in all of this,” he said.

Like Willie Evans, the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Famer who hired Bryant; Pastor Troy, who prayed for Bryant while he battled cancer; and Susan Doyle, who gave Bryant his first coaching job.

Bryant, whose former players include 2010 NBA first-round draft pick Lazar Hayward, has become a pillar in the community.

“I’m so blessed by the people that have been involved in my life,” Bryant said. “I’m appreciative of the number of players that have been through the program and all of the coaches I’ve coached against. It’s been a tremendous ride.”

Bryant, 67, said he expects to coach two or three more seasons but knows his drive to coach and be around the people in the game will never leave him.

“Every time I come to the gym, every practice I go to, I love what I do. This isn’t a job,” Bryant said. “I love teaching, I love coaching and I love being part of the lives of young men.”

East is coming off an 8-15 season, its first season without 10 wins since 2015-16, but the coach is optimistic his team will find a way to be in the mix come late winter. The Panthers were 2-1 entering Tuesday's game against South Park and are led by seniors Cedric Weatherspoon (13 points) and Michael Jackson (11.7 points).

“Normally, my teams start slow, but once they get some practice and game experience under their belt and get used to me, we’ll be tough to beat once we get to the sectionals,” Bryant said.