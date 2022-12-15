East Aurora's Gary Schutrum gets 400th win, wants to continue coaching to impact lives of players

On Tuesday, East Aurora girls basketball coach Gary Schutrum won his 400th career game with the team's 62-31 Tuesday night victory against Cheektowaga. The celebration included posters by the players, cookies, cake and a ton of smiles.

“We kept it inside with the little family that we have,” Schutrum said. “They were great to me as players and their families. It was a very rewarding night and a quiet night celebration of success.”

Schutrum has been a staple in East Aurora basketball since 1995, and to win his 400th game, with his players, their parents, and his family, especially his daughter, Brooke Kelley, a volunteer assistant on the team, present made the occasion even more special.

A couple of days have passed since his milestone victory, allowing him to reflect on the journey to 400.

“It’s not about the wins and losses during that time period, but the relationships you have,” Schutrum said. “The lifelong relationships that you have, the relationships these players have with each other, the experience they have together for us and playing together in our program. That takes me back because even in losing seasons, we had a great time together.”

Schutrum joined the program in 1995 and coached boys varsity basketball for 15 seasons before taking a one-year break. Upon returning, he accepted the girls job and has held the position for 12 seasons.

The team is currently 2-2, with senior Sophia Benzin leading the Blue Devils in scoring with 11.3 points per game. Schutrum sees potential in his team just by how players act around one another, and is already envisioning them vastly improving come playoff time.

“I love the energy that this team brings,” Schutrum said. “They’re so willing to learn. They want to grow together and they’re a special group because they all like each other and want to be good together. They’re having fun and it’s so rewarding seeing the smiles on their faces. We’ll get better and hopefully, we’ll develop enough that we could surprise someone come playoff time because strange things happen in the playoffs.”

Schutrum isn’t predicting a sectional title but he wants to see improvement, because to him, it’ll be a reflection of the job he is doing as a teacher. Despite winning 400 games, the long-time coach cares more about leaving a positive impression on his players than he does wins and losses.

It’s being the adult in the room around a bunch of teenagers and setting the tone for them on how an adult should act, and guiding his players through the ups and downs of a season because amateur sports is a reflection of how life will be once the ball stops bouncing.

“I’m just hoping over the years that I had some type of impact on the players that I’ve coached, and that’s the way I want to keep it,” Schutrum said. “I hope I have an influence on the girls that I’m coaching now and as long as I stay coaching, I hope to be a positive influence on their lives, regardless of how many games we win or lose. I just want to remain true to what the heck I’m doing this for.”

