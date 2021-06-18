East Aurora sweeps titles in Section VI Class BB track and field

Section VI staged a season-ending event this year for team competition by class for the first time since the 1970s.

You don’t have to be a winner in both the boys and girls competition to have thought this was a good idea. Coach Walt McLaughlin thought it was a great idea, although his East Aurora teams did pick up both titles in the Class BB Championships on Friday at Olean High School.

“It’s a great cap to the season,” he said. “With sectionals being more of a matter of getting kids to the states, this is huge. I give credit to (Section VI sports chairman) Paul Ksionzyk for a dozen years trying to make this happen. He’s done it all behind the scenes.”

And after this year, with its many interruptions, having one last team event was a nice reward.

‘What a great opportunity,” McLaughlin said. “It’s great to come out on top. Credit to Albion for coming in second. I’m proud of the kids. It hasn’t been easy.”

In the girls’ division, the Blue Devils dominated. They finished with 174 points, well ahead of Albion (70) and Depew (69). The boys’ division was closer, but East Aurora held off Albion for the title, 134 to 110. Lake Shore was third at 87.