East Aurora sweeps titles in Section VI Class BB track and field

Section VI staged a season-ending event this year for team competition by class for the first time since the 1970s.
You don’t have to be a winner in both the boys and girls competition to have thought this was a good idea. Coach Walt McLaughlin thought it was a great idea, although his East Aurora teams did pick up both titles in the Class BB Championships on Friday at Olean High School.
“It’s a great cap to the season,” he said. “With sectionals being more of a matter of getting kids to the states, this is huge. I give credit to (Section VI sports chairman) Paul Ksionzyk for a dozen years trying to make this happen. He’s done it all behind the scenes.”
And after this year, with its many interruptions, having one last team event was a nice reward.
‘What a great opportunity,” McLaughlin said. “It’s great to come out on top. Credit to Albion for coming in second. I’m proud of the kids. It hasn’t been easy.”
In the girls’ division, the Blue Devils dominated. They finished with 174 points, well ahead of Albion (70) and Depew (69). The boys’ division was closer, but East Aurora held off Albion for the title, 134 to 110. Lake Shore was third at 87.
The 1,500-meter run was somewhat symbolic of how the girls competition went. Megan McLaughlin of East Aurora jumped out in front, with teammate Kailyn Houghton right behind her. It didn’t take long before there was no one else in the picture. Considering the four-year age difference between the runners, it was almost looked like McLaughlin was leading a younger sister to victory.
“She’s a seventh grader,” McLaughlin said. “It’s always exciting having younger girls coming along, learning, picking up experience. It’s fun, teaching them how to do it.”
Time doesn’t matter a whole lot in such circumstances. There’s little reason to risk pulling a hamstring when the points for the team are in the bank.
“Mainly we’re looking for those top finishes to win the championship,” McLaughlin said. “There are a couple of events that we’re going to go for it for time. For the most part, though, we’re looking for that team win.”
McLaughlin finished in 5:21, a mere .15 ahead of Houghton. Megan also picked up a second in the 800 to teammate Celia Cocca.
Saige Ticen of the Blue Devils doubled in the sprints, taking the 100 (13.03), and 200 (27.60). Kate Hillyard of EA set a school record with a vault of 9 feet, 7 inches.
On the boys side, Robert Lamb of East Aurora was something of a surprise in the 400 – even to himself. He pulled ahead of a well-balanced field to take the event in 53.37 seconds.
That’s pretty good for someone who was doing the event almost in his spare time.
“I don’t normally run the 400,” he said. “I used to run it last year.”
There’s a good reason for that. Lamb isn’t a big fan of the event.
“I don’t like it at all, but maybe it’s good for me to do it,” he said. “It’s a devastating race to run. But once you’re into it, at the end it felt pretty good.”
Elsewhere in the girls’ competition, Kaitlin Whalen of Depew left everyone way behind in winning the 400.
“It was a really nice day for a run,” she said. “There was a perfect little breeze. I’m definitely dropping fast in this event. My times are getting down. I’m getting excited.
“It’s definitely harder not having people right there. I can hear the cheering behind me, so I know about where they are.”
Next week, Whalen figures to have more competition at the Section VI championships.
“We’ll see,” she said with a smile.
On the boys’ side, Nicholas Florczak of Depew was the best of a well-matched field in the 100 meters. The eight runners were divided by a mere six-tenths of a second in seeding times, but Florczak beat them all despite being seeded third entering the race. He won in 11.34 seconds.
“We were all close in the rankings,” he said. “It’s not how good you look on paper, it’s how you look on the track.”
Florczak was the top seed in the 200, and he won that as well to complete the sprinting double. That’s pretty good for someone who is coming off a big injury.
“I sustained an ACL injury, and I just came out of it,” he said. “I’m running the best I ever have.”
Justin Pavin was a dominating force in the 3,200, as the Lewiston-Porter standout finished in 9:56.94, about 42 seconds faster than anyone else.