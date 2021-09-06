 Skip to main content
East Aurora on top of boys and girls preseason cross country polls
East Aurora on top of boys and girls preseason cross country polls

  • Updated
East Aurora Cross Country Meghan McLaughlin (copy)

Meghan McLaughlin is among the top runners for the East Aurora girls cross country team.

 Mark Mulville

Here is the preseason Western New York cross country poll as voted on by coaches.

Girls

Large schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Orchard Park

4. Amherst

5. Lockport

6. Frontier

7. Williamsville North

8. West Seneca West

9. Starpoint

10. Nardin

Small schools

1. Newfane

2. Maple Grove

3. Allegany-Limestone

4. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

5. Akron

6. Nichols

7. Eden

8. Alden

9. Silver Creek

10. St Mary’s (Lancaster)

Boys

Large schools

1. East Aurora

2. Clarence

3. Lancaster

4. Iroquois

5. Orchard Park

6. Williamsville North

7. Starpoint

8. Pioneer/Holland

9. St. Joe’s

10. Lockport

Small schools

1. Allegany-Limestone

2. Alden

3. Southwestern

4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley

5. Medina/Lydonville

6. Maple Grove

7. Newfane

8. Frewsburg

9. Clymer/Sherman/Panama

10. Barker

