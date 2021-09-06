East Aurora on top of boys and girls preseason cross country polls

Here is the preseason Western New York cross country poll as voted on by coaches.
Girls
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Orchard Park
4. Amherst
5. Lockport
6. Frontier
7. Williamsville North
8. West Seneca West
9. Starpoint
10. Nardin
Small schools
1. Newfane
2. Maple Grove
3. Allegany-Limestone
4. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
5. Akron
6. Nichols
7. Eden
8. Alden
9. Silver Creek
10. St Mary’s (Lancaster)
Boys
Large schools
1. East Aurora
2. Clarence
3. Lancaster
4. Iroquois
5. Orchard Park
6. Williamsville North
7. Starpoint
8. Pioneer/Holland
9. St. Joe’s
10. Lockport
Small schools
1. Allegany-Limestone
2. Alden
3. Southwestern
4. Falconer/Cassadaga Valley
5. Medina/Lydonville
6. Maple Grove
7. Newfane
8. Frewsburg
9. Clymer/Sherman/Panama
10. Barker