East Aurora moves to top in small schools girls basketball polls; O'Hara still No. 1 in large schools
0 comments

  • Updated
  • 0
Putting up the shot

Cardinal O'Hara's Mia McCarthy shoots against Sacred Heart.

 Harry Scull Jr. /Buffalo News

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.

LARGE SCHOOLS

First-place votes in parenthesis

Rk. School 

Rec. 

Pts. 

Prev. 

 1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)

 9-0

30

1

 2. St. Mary's 

 10-1

27

3. Amherst 

4-1 

24 

4. Hamburg 

5-1 

19 

5. Lancaster 

5-0 

18 

6. Lewiston-Porter 

8-0 

15 

6t 

7. Williamsville North

4-0 

10 

6t 

8. Sacred Heart 

 5-4

9. Williamsville South 

3-2 

10. Clarence 

4-2 

10 

Others receiving votes: Iroquois (7-1), 4.

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)

SMALL SCHOOLS

First-place votes in parenthesis

Rk. School 

Rec. 

Pts. 

 Prev.

1. East Aurora (2)

6-1 

 29

2. Eden (1)

7-0 

28 

3. Depew 

5-1 

22 

4t. City Honors 

6-0 

18 

4t. Randolph 

7-0 

18 

6. Nardin 

6-4

14 

10t 

7. Holland  

4-1 

13 

8. Chautauqua Lake

6-1 

10 

10t 

9. Olean 

5-2 

10t. Wilson

4-0 

6t 

10t. Southwestern 

3-2 

6t 

Others receiving votes: Portville (5-1), 1.

Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Matt Spielman (Sun Newspapers)

