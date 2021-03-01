East Aurora moves to top in small schools girls basketball polls; O'Hara still No. 1 in large schools

Here are the voting results for this week's Buffalo News high school girls basketball polls. Records are through Sunday's games.
LARGE SCHOOLS
First-place votes in parenthesis
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. Cardinal O'Hara (3)
9-0
30
1
2. St. Mary's
10-1
27
2
3. Amherst
4-1
24
3
4. Hamburg
5-1
19
4
5. Lancaster
5-0
18
5
6. Lewiston-Porter
8-0
15
6t
7. Williamsville North
4-0
10
6t
8. Sacred Heart
5-4
7
8
9. Williamsville South
3-2
6
9
10. Clarence
4-2
5
10
Others receiving votes: Iroquois (7-1), 4.
Voters: Miguel Rodriguez (Buffalo News), Tim Lindner, Corey Desiderio (Sun Newspapers)
SMALL SCHOOLS
First-place votes in parenthesis
Rk. School
Rec.
Pts.
Prev.
1. East Aurora (2)
6-1
29
5
2. Eden (1)
7-0
28
1
3. Depew
5-1
22
2
4t. City Honors
6-0
18
8
4t. Randolph
7-0
18
4
6. Nardin
6-4
14
10t
7. Holland
4-1
13
3
8. Chautauqua Lake
6-1
10
10t
9. Olean
5-2
8
9
10t. Wilson
4-0
2
6t
10t. Southwestern
3-2
2
6t