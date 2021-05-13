 Skip to main content
East Aurora lacrosse star Drew Kenney sets Section VI record for assists in a game
East Aurora lacrosse star Drew Kenney sets Section VI record for assists in a game

  • Updated
East Aurora senior lacrosse star Drew Kenney set the Section VI single-game record for assists with 11 in a 17-1 victory against West Seneca West.

Kenney, a St. Bonaventure signee, finished with 15 points in the game, adding four goals.

He broke the school record for points in a game and broke his own previous record for assists in a game. He also equaled the Section VI record for points.

Asked if he was keeping track during the game, Kenney said, “I was not. I lost count. I had to go look at the stat book after the game.”

