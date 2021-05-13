East Aurora lacrosse star Drew Kenney sets Section VI record for assists in a game

East Aurora senior lacrosse star Drew Kenney set the Section VI single-game record for assists with 11 in a 17-1 victory against West Seneca West.
Kenney, a St. Bonaventure signee, finished with 15 points in the game, adding four goals.
Congratulations @kenney_drew! Setting 2 @ea_bluedevils school records, 1 Section 6 record and tying another in last nights win over West Seneca West!11-assists and 15-pts @bufnewspreptalk @WNYAthletics #BonaBound @EAHoops14052 @EastAuroraNY pic.twitter.com/pxRrakcb23— Dave Phillips (@Buffsportjunkie) May 12, 2021
He broke the school record for points in a game and broke his own previous record for assists in a game. He also equaled the Section VI record for points.