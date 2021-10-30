East Aurora, Lackawanna post shutouts to win Class B soccer titles

“We created a goal that we had dreamt about,” Beale said. “We worked on that all year. This was the first near-post, run-goal all year.”

Lew-Port’s best chance of the half came in the final two minutes, as a header out of a crowd was stopped by goalie Jack Ervin.

In the second half, both teams appeared to realize that goals were going to be very hard to find. It was particularly true after Lancers goalie Nathan Russell made a fine save off a header.

But the most dramatic moment of the game was yet to come. Lewiston-Porter pressed its attack in an attempt to earn the equalizer. With about 10 minutes to play, Ervin deflected a free kick from long range off the football goal post that’s above the soccer net and out of play. The ensuring corner kick resulted in another good chance by Lew-Port on a header, but Ervin again was equal to the task. He was quick to share the credit.

“Everyone on the team is strong,” he said. “Our back four – Ryan Emsinger, Jack Daily, Connor Dziulko and Bobby Lamb – did a great job of keeping the ball away.”