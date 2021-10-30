East Aurora, Lackawanna post shutouts to win Class B soccer titles

When the top two seeds meet at the end of any tournament, the championship game is almost expected to come right down to the end before a winner is apparent. That certainly was the case Saturday when the Section VI B-1 boys soccer title game was contested at Williamsville South.
After 80 competitive minutes, East Aurora claimed the title with a 1-0 victory over Lewiston-Porter. The Blue Devils move on to play Lackawanna in the overall B championships to determine which team advances to the state tournament. The Steelers defeated Royalton-Hartland 2-0 in the B-2 final, the nightcap of the doubleheader. The Class B final will be held at 5 p.m. Tuesday at Adams Field in Tonawanda.
East Aurora (16-2-1) has only lost to Sweet Home and Canisius. But the Blue Devils had their hands full with the Lancers (14-4-1).
“It’s a great feeling,” East Aurora coach Kevin Beale said. “We’ve got nine seniors, and they all played prominent roles. They were the key.”
The teams were rather cautious during the opening minutes. East Aurora had something of a territorial edge in play, as Lewiston-Porter generally had trouble getting shots on goal. That made the Blue Devils’ score that much more electric. Ryan Courtney burst down left wing and completed a beautiful centering pass to Liam Winters. The senior forward one-timed the shot into the net for the game’s only goal. The score came in the 14th minute of the first half.
“We created a goal that we had dreamt about,” Beale said. “We worked on that all year. This was the first near-post, run-goal all year.”
Lew-Port’s best chance of the half came in the final two minutes, as a header out of a crowd was stopped by goalie Jack Ervin.
In the second half, both teams appeared to realize that goals were going to be very hard to find. It was particularly true after Lancers goalie Nathan Russell made a fine save off a header.
But the most dramatic moment of the game was yet to come. Lewiston-Porter pressed its attack in an attempt to earn the equalizer. With about 10 minutes to play, Ervin deflected a free kick from long range off the football goal post that’s above the soccer net and out of play. The ensuring corner kick resulted in another good chance by Lew-Port on a header, but Ervin again was equal to the task. He was quick to share the credit.
“Everyone on the team is strong,” he said. “Our back four – Ryan Emsinger, Jack Daily, Connor Dziulko and Bobby Lamb – did a great job of keeping the ball away.”
The Falcons had one last free kick in the last two minutes, but East Aurora headed the dangerous pass out of danger. When time ended, a few of the Blue Devils took a well-deserved rest on the turf before accepting the championship trophy. It was EA’s fourth consecutive shutout (eight in nine games), and it needed it to advance.
“They just kept coming back at us,” Beale said. “We hung on. We didn’t play pretty at the end, but we did enough.”
In the second game of the day, Lackawanna was coming off a shocking win over powerful top seed Allegany-Limestone in the semifinals. It took some time, but eventually the Steelers showed the victory was no fluke. Lackawanna improved to 14-4-2 – a very good record for a fifth seed – while Royalton-Hartland finished 13-6.
“Yes, we were ranked No. 5, but today we showed we weren’t an easy team,” Steelers coach Abdulsalam Noman said.
The game started off on the cautious side for both teams. Lackawanna had the territorial edge for the first 20 minutes, yet could rarely apply enough pressure to cause an offensive opportunity. Meanwhile, Roy-Hart rarely could get the ball past midfield.
Around that point, Nik Gutierrez found himself with a nice opportunity for the Rams. However, his shot went over the net and out of harm’s way. Several minutes later, Peter Martilllota had the ball in open space on the left wing, but Steelers goalie Joseph Ahmed cut down the angle to block the shot attempt. That left the contest scoreless at the half.
“I told them (before Saturday’s game), when you play a team with less skill, we’re going to have difficulty scoring goals,” Noman said. “This is what happened today. They have good players, but they aren’t close to Allegany-Limestone. But we worked hard and overcame the obstacles. In the second half, we told the boys, ‘If you want it so bad, it’s time to attack.’ ”
Lackawanna played as though it were determined to pick up the tempo at the start of the second half. The Steelers had a couple of good chances in the opening minutes. Riyady Ahmed couldn’t quite control a pass that would have sent him in alone on the goalie. A few minutes later, a free kick by the Steelers just missed having an open tap-in on the far post.
That made a Lackawanna goal feel almost inevitable, and it came in the 11th minute. The Steelers had a nice run up the field. The play got a little scrambled for a moment, and Abdoullaye Ba found himself alone with the ball and goalie Zack Walter too far away to defend it. Ba fired the ball into the net for the game’s first goal.
“Right time, right place,” Ba said. “I saw a space and went to it. It happened. After the first goal, we started playing our soccer and not theirs.”
About 10 minutes later, Lackawanna doubled its lead. The Steelers placed a corner kick into the area just in front of the Roy-Hart goal. Both sides had opportunities to shoot or clear in a crazy few seconds. Finally, Archie Saeed pounced on the ball and scored. Lackawanna’s two-goal lead seemed insurmountable. Roy-Hart didn’t come close to rallying in the final minutes.
Next up for the Steelers is the game against East Aurora for the overall Class B title.
“It’s not going to be an easy night, but we will show up – we’ll be ready for them,” Noman said.