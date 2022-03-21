East Aurora/Holland sets Section VI record in indoor track 4x800

The Holland/East Aurora indoor track team recently finished fifth in the New Balance Nationals indoor meet at The Armory in New York City.

The team of Braden Tent, Evan Evans, Pierce Ticen and Brody Jones set the Section VI record in the process with a time of 7 minutes, 50.08 seconds. The previous record was 7:55.08, set by Frontier in 2019.

"Traveling that far and dealing with different routines from our normal meets was a challenge but our squad adapted quickly,” East Aurora/Holland coach Walter McLaughlin said. “A real credit to the maturity and focus of our relay team.

"We were ranked 9th in the country going into the meet after our state meet performance and knew we could improve on that. We made some relay order changes in an effort to put our athletes in their best position based on our individual strengths and it really paid off.”

The team reached the New York State Public High School Athletic Association / Federation championship by running 8:00.66 in the state qualifier. It then bettered that time to 7:56.16 to win the state title.

“After qualifying for the 4x800 relay to participate at the state championships, our goal changed, from just placing to finishing as one of the top public schools or maybe even better depending on how well we raced," McLaughlin said. "In the end, we turned in our season's best performances and raced to the top spot, winning not only the NYSPHSAA but also the NY State Federation Title. The best part was that we knew we could run faster.”

