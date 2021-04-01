East Aurora/Holland and Cleveland Hills football games postponed

The East Aurora/Holland football team has been placed on pause because of Covid protocols, meaning Friday's season opener against West Seneca East has been canceled.

The game was expected to be the first on the new turf field at West Seneca East.

"We're looking right now for a different date to play East Aurora," West Seneca Schools Athletic Director Marisa Dougherty said.

Also Friday, Cleveland Hill announced its program was being paused and will miss Saturday's opener against Akron and the Week 2 game against Wilson. "We hope to be back Week 3 against Medina," the program said on Twitter.

