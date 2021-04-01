 Skip to main content
East Aurora/Holland and Cleveland Hill football games postponed
The East Aurora/Holland football team has been placed on pause because of Covid protocols, meaning Friday's season opener against West Seneca East has been canceled. 
 
The game was expected to be the first on the new turf field at West Seneca East. 

"We're looking right now for a different date to play East Aurora," West Seneca Schools Athletic Director Marisa Dougherty said. 
 
Also Friday, Cleveland Hill announced its program was being paused and will miss Saturday's opener against Akron and the Week 2 game against Wilson. "We hope to be back Week 3 against Medina," the program said on Twitter.
 
With neither Akron nor Franklinville/Ellicottville having games because their scheduled opponents are on pause, they will play each other at 2 p.m. Saturday at Akron.
