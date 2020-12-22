 Skip to main content
East Aurora girls lead WNY's all-state cross country selections
East Aurora girls lead WNY's all-state cross country selections

  • Updated
  • 0
Section VI Cross Country

East Aurora teammates Megan McLaughlin, Samantha Hulme and Emilia O'Leary hug after completing the Girls B2 race in the Section VI Cross Country Championship at Bemus Point Golf Club.

 James P. McCoy / Buffalo News

East Aurora eighth-grader Emilia O’Leary, the Section VI Class B-2 cross country champion, was named New York state runner of the year for seventh/eighth-graders by MileSplitNY as part of the boys and girls all-state teams.

O’Leary, an all-state honorable mention last year in Class B, also was named to the Class B first team, along with junior teammate Megan McLaughlin, who was second in the B-2 race, and Williamsville South senior Kayla Schmidt, the All-Western New York Runner of the Year who won the B-1 race in 18:40.

O’Leary won the B-2 race in 18:52 at Bemus Point Golf Course to beat two-time defending champion McLaughlin by 18 seconds. O’Leary was second in the ECIC meet to McLaughlin by 4.45 seconds.

McLaughlin repeats as a first-team all-state selection. Schmidt was named to the fifth team last season.

The New York State Sportswriters Association has traditionally selected the all-state team but is not expected to select a team this year.

In all, eight Western New York runners earned first-team honors.

That included Amherst’s Jack Lenz and Lewiston-Porter’s Justin Pavan in the Class B boys.

Lenz, the ECIC 2 champion, won the Class B-1 sectional race in 16:36 at Bemus Point. Pavan, the Niagara Frontier League champion, won the Class B-2 title in 16:35. Both were named to the all-state fifth team last year.

All-Western New York Runner of the Year Kyle Urban, an Alden junior who was Class C-1 race winner in 16:30, was named to the Class C first team after making the second team last season.

In Class D girls, Frewsburg senior Acacia Barber and Maple Grove senior Christina Peppy made the first team. Both were named to the second team last year. Barber won the Class D sectional race in 20:08.14, and Peppy was second in 20:27.05.

ALL-STATE BOYS

Senior unless noted

Class A

Second team: Zack Wisniewski-11, Lancaster.

Class B

First team: Jack Lenz, Amherst; Justin Pavan, Lewiston-Porter.

Second team: Brody Jones-11, Pioneer.

Third team: Finian Cosgrove-11, East Aurora.

Honorable mention: Evan Castlevetere-11, Iroquois; Jacob Sigetti, East Aurora; Nate Adams, Starpoint.

Class C

First team: Kyle Urban-Alden.

Second team: Ryan Wisniewski, Allegany-Limestone.

Class D

Honorable mention

Lucas Baer-11, Maple Grove.

ALL-STATE GIRLS

Senior unless noted

Class A

Honorable mention: Noel Bartlett-9, Orchard Park.

Class B

First team: Megan McLaughlin-11, East Aurora; Emilia O’Leary-8, East Aurora; Kayla Schmidt, Williamsville South.

Second team: Mallory Grubb-11, Amherst; Kailyn Houghton-7, East Aurora.

Third team: Nicole Kuehner-11, Iroquois.

Class C

Second team: Kylie Bowman-9, Newfane; Angelina Napoleon-10, Allegany Limestone.

Honorable mention: Holly Arrison, Nichols; Kristen Melnik-8, Springville; Lauren Wagner-11, Akron.

Class D

First team: Acacia Barber, Frewsburg; Christina Peppy, Maple Grove.

Honorable mention: Abby Brunenavs-11, Maple Grove; Ava Crist, Maple Grove; Tori Pavlock, Maple Grove.

