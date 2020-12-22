East Aurora girls lead WNY's all-state cross country selections

East Aurora eighth-grader Emilia O’Leary, the Section VI Class B-2 cross country champion, was named New York state runner of the year for seventh/eighth-graders by MileSplitNY as part of the boys and girls all-state teams.

O’Leary, an all-state honorable mention last year in Class B, also was named to the Class B first team, along with junior teammate Megan McLaughlin, who was second in the B-2 race, and Williamsville South senior Kayla Schmidt, the All-Western New York Runner of the Year who won the B-1 race in 18:40.

O’Leary won the B-2 race in 18:52 at Bemus Point Golf Course to beat two-time defending champion McLaughlin by 18 seconds. O’Leary was second in the ECIC meet to McLaughlin by 4.45 seconds.

McLaughlin repeats as a first-team all-state selection. Schmidt was named to the fifth team last season.

The New York State Sportswriters Association has traditionally selected the all-state team but is not expected to select a team this year.

In all, eight Western New York runners earned first-team honors.

That included Amherst’s Jack Lenz and Lewiston-Porter’s Justin Pavan in the Class B boys.