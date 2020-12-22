East Aurora girls lead WNY's all-state cross country selections

East Aurora eighth-grader Emilia O’Leary, the Section VI Class B-2 cross country champion, was named New York state runner of the year for seventh/eighth-graders by MileSplitNY as part of the boys and girls all-state teams.
O’Leary, an all-state honorable mention last year in Class B, also was named to the Class B first team, along with junior teammate Megan McLaughlin, who was second in the B-2 race, and Williamsville South senior Kayla Schmidt, the All-Western New York Runner of the Year who won the B-1 race in 18:40.
O’Leary won the B-2 race in 18:52 at Bemus Point Golf Course to beat two-time defending champion McLaughlin by 18 seconds. O’Leary was second in the ECIC meet to McLaughlin by 4.45 seconds.
McLaughlin repeats as a first-team all-state selection. Schmidt was named to the fifth team last season.
The New York State Sportswriters Association has traditionally selected the all-state team but is not expected to select a team this year.
In all, eight Western New York runners earned first-team honors.
That included Amherst’s Jack Lenz and Lewiston-Porter’s Justin Pavan in the Class B boys.
Lenz, the ECIC 2 champion, won the Class B-1 sectional race in 16:36 at Bemus Point. Pavan, the Niagara Frontier League champion, won the Class B-2 title in 16:35. Both were named to the all-state fifth team last year.
All-Western New York Runner of the Year Kyle Urban, an Alden junior who was Class C-1 race winner in 16:30, was named to the Class C first team after making the second team last season.
In Class D girls, Frewsburg senior Acacia Barber and Maple Grove senior Christina Peppy made the first team. Both were named to the second team last year. Barber won the Class D sectional race in 20:08.14, and Peppy was second in 20:27.05.
ALL-STATE BOYS
Senior unless noted
Class A
Second team: Zack Wisniewski-11, Lancaster.
Class B
First team: Jack Lenz, Amherst; Justin Pavan, Lewiston-Porter.
Second team: Brody Jones-11, Pioneer.
Third team: Finian Cosgrove-11, East Aurora.
Honorable mention: Evan Castlevetere-11, Iroquois; Jacob Sigetti, East Aurora; Nate Adams, Starpoint.
Class C
First team: Kyle Urban-Alden.
Second team: Ryan Wisniewski, Allegany-Limestone.
Class D
Honorable mention
Lucas Baer-11, Maple Grove.
ALL-STATE GIRLS
Senior unless noted
Class A
Honorable mention: Noel Bartlett-9, Orchard Park.
Class B
First team: Megan McLaughlin-11, East Aurora; Emilia O’Leary-8, East Aurora; Kayla Schmidt, Williamsville South.
Second team: Mallory Grubb-11, Amherst; Kailyn Houghton-7, East Aurora.
Third team: Nicole Kuehner-11, Iroquois.
Class C
Second team: Kylie Bowman-9, Newfane; Angelina Napoleon-10, Allegany Limestone.
Honorable mention: Holly Arrison, Nichols; Kristen Melnik-8, Springville; Lauren Wagner-11, Akron.
Class D
First team: Acacia Barber, Frewsburg; Christina Peppy, Maple Grove.