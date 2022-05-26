East Aurora girls, boys win Class A team championship, Cheektowaga boys finish second

The host East Aurora Blue Devils enjoyed their home track at the Section VI Class A track and field team championships.

East Aurora performed well, with freshman Gus Hoak winning the boys 3,000-meter steeplechase. The Blue Devils also took home titles in the girls 4x800 with a time of 10:20.71 (Megan McLaughlin, Emilia O'Leary, Hope Owens, Kailyn Houghton), boys 4x800 in 8:35.55 (Evan Owens, Owen Rung, Pierce Ticen, Braden Tent), girls 1500-meters with a time of 4:58.97 (Emilia O’Leary).

Boys 4x400m relay had a winning time of 3:32.29 (Josh DeFries, Owens, Ticen, Tent), girls 4x400m relay with a meet record time of 4:05.58 (McLaughlin, Jillian Mumm, Owens, Grace Kwitek), breaking Olean's 2010 record of 4.05.58. Ryan Zaff won the boys 3,200 with a time of 10:39.12, and O'Leary won the girls 3,000 with a time of 10:46.77.

In the boys 1,600, Owens’ time of 4 minutes, 25.89 seconds broke the 2007 meet record. It also placed Owens in the top 50 in New York State.

The Blue Devils girls won the team championships with a score of 141. East Aurora's boys team won with 116 points, and Cheektowaga finished second with 101.

“Getting past the Covid things all the drawbacks, just to be able to have the kids out here and to experience the sport makes it special,” McLaughlin said. “To have the opportunity to be in a championship and come away with the win just makes it that much more special.”

Teams from across Western New York were able to compete and use the competition as a barometer as to where they stand for next week's Section VI state qualifier meet. That's scheduled for June 3 and 4 at West Seneca West.

Cheektowaga also had a strong day. The Warriors won most of the short-distanced events, while the Blue Devils were constant victors in long distance.

“It was awesome,” East Aurora head coach Walter McLaughlin said. “These kids worked really hard all season. It’s really an honor to host the meet. To be able to come out with the win is awesome and a credit to the kids, they worked really hard."

As for Cheektowaga, CJ Krzanowicz won the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 14.70. His finish broke the 2003 meet record of 14.84 held by Alden's Shawn Donovan. It also erased Sweet Home’s Daquane Spikes’ track record of 14.71, set in 2014. Krzanowicz’s finish is also top 10 in the state, and he won the 400 hurdles with a time of 58.05, which is top 50 in the state.

“He put himself in a higher stratosphere of this high school sport,” Cheektowaga head coach Rich Bridenbaker said. “To be top in your division, and top in your section is very impressive. To be ranked higher end in the state is incredible. He’s putting up some really great numbers. Everything’s really coming together, and he’s riding that wave.”

The Warriors also won the boys high jump with Daniel Richardson setting a personal record with a mark of 5-10, Isaiah Harris narrowly won the boys 100-meter dash in 11.59 seconds, and set a personal record in the boys 400m dash with a time of 51.22. Amiya Verse set a personal record in the girls 200-meter dash, completing the event in 26.93 seconds.

Cheektowaga won the girls 4x100 meter relay with a time of 50.80. Their team for that event consisted of La'Niyah Leah, Myla Scott, Kayrah Brown, and Verse.

Amherst senior and Northwestern commit Mallory Grubb set a U.S. top 25 record in girls 2000m steeplechase, with a time of 7:12.64. Her teammate Brad Johnson set a personal record and state top 25 mark in the shot put with a mark of 48-11.25.

“We have some strong leaders with Mallory and Brad,” Amherst head coach Jason Cyrek said. “They put a lot of hard work and effort into it and they’re obviously succeeding to it. I think as this time we’re hoping they peak at the right time.”

Other top performers

Starpoint's Veda Jauch set a state top 25 mark in girls discus throw with a mark of 114-9. Jauch also set a top 50 mark in NYS in shot put with a mark of 35-10.25.

Starpoint's Alyssa Armitage had a mark of 11-6 in the girls pole vault, which is top 10 in the state. East Aurora finished second with a mark of 9-6, which placed top 50 in the state.

Robert Rhode of Maryvale set a state top 50 mark in boys discus throw with a mark of 139-0.

