East Aurora gets goal from Anna Bean to edge Pioneer, 1-0

Anna Bean, a junior who leads Western New York girls scholastic soccer in goals, scored her 42nd of the season on Tuesday to give East Aurora a 1-0 ECIC III victory at Pioneer.

Bean’s goal came in 65th minute from top of the box. She also has 18 assists on the season.

Pioneer put no shots on East Aurora goalie Grace Janish thanks in part to the strong play of defenders Lila Sorgi and Cora Rabey.

Bean’s goal perhaps saved the Blue Devils from taking a hit in the next Western New York Coaches Small Schools poll.

East Aurora was first in the poll until this week. Coach Craig Polston’s EA team (14-1, 10-0 ECIC) dropped from No. 1 to No. 2 in the latest poll despite winning two games by a combined 14-0 score and extending its winning streak to 12 games.

The Blue Devils’ lone loss came at North Tonawanda, 3-1, in a nonleague game on Sept. 4.

Lewiston-Porter (10-1-1) jumped from fourth to No. 1 in this week’s small schools poll after playing a scoreless tie with undefeated but twice-tied Grand Island.

During its win streak, East Aurora has allowed only two goals while scoring 75. Overall the Blue Devils have outscored the opposition 88-5.