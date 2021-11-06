East Aurora, Ellicottville fall in Far West Regional boys soccer

That was as close as the Blue Devils would get. With just less than 20 minutes left in the game, East Aurora goalie Jack Ervin, who had made several sensational saves throughout the game, couldn’t secure a loose ball in the box. Dickson was there for Bath-Haverling to finish it off.

A pair of late shots from Liam Winters sailed just above the Rams’ crossbar, and Bath-Haverling was able to close the door on what was a successful Blue Devils’ season.

“We’re very proud of what we accomplished this year with our strong senior class,” Beale said.

Ellicottville loses in D

The third time wasn’t the charm for Ellicottville boys soccer.

The Eagles were defeated by Section V’s Fillmore, 9-0, in the Class D Far West Regional. The two teams had squared off twice before Saturday’s game with Fillmore winning both.

Four players had a pair of goals each for Fillmore (19-2) – sophomore Jack Cool, juniors Zach Sisson and Mitch Ward, and senior Nooradeen Muzaid-Omar. Junior Brent Zubikowski also scored for Fillmore. Apart from Muzaid-Omar curving in a corner kick late in the first half, all the goals were scored from the inside box.