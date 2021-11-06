East Aurora, Ellicottville fall in Far West Regional boys soccer

The East Aurora boys soccer team played a tough, physical game against Section V champion Bath-Haverling but lost, 3-1, Saturday in the Class B Far West Regional game at Williamsville South.
Senior Euan Reynolds had the lone goal for East Aurora (17-3-1), which had won its first overall Section VI title since 2018.
“It’s great to bring the blue patch back to East Aurora. We ran into a very strong, athletic and physical Bath team today,” coach Kevin Beale said. “It came down to balls in the box and we were very purposeful in that.”
D.J. Smith, Keefer Calkins and Brady Dickson had goals for Bath-Haverling (21-0), which will travel to Middletown to face Section VII champion Beekmantown on Saturday in the New York State Public High School Athletic Association semifinals.
Both teams had early scoring opportunities, but Bath-Haverling was the first to capitalize. After an early East Aurora yellow card, Smith finished off a free kick with a strong header to the back of the net.
Minutes later, Calkins, the Section V Player of the Year for Livingston County, buried a shot off a corner kick for his 46th goal of the season and a 2-0 lead.
The Blue Devils shrugged off another Rams attack after a yellow card and Reynolds brought East Aurora to within a goal on a free kick with 3:29 late in the first, a scorching shot buried in the lower left corner of the net.
That was as close as the Blue Devils would get. With just less than 20 minutes left in the game, East Aurora goalie Jack Ervin, who had made several sensational saves throughout the game, couldn’t secure a loose ball in the box. Dickson was there for Bath-Haverling to finish it off.
A pair of late shots from Liam Winters sailed just above the Rams’ crossbar, and Bath-Haverling was able to close the door on what was a successful Blue Devils’ season.
“We’re very proud of what we accomplished this year with our strong senior class,” Beale said.
Ellicottville loses in D
The third time wasn’t the charm for Ellicottville boys soccer.
The Eagles were defeated by Section V’s Fillmore, 9-0, in the Class D Far West Regional. The two teams had squared off twice before Saturday’s game with Fillmore winning both.
Four players had a pair of goals each for Fillmore (19-2) – sophomore Jack Cool, juniors Zach Sisson and Mitch Ward, and senior Nooradeen Muzaid-Omar. Junior Brent Zubikowski also scored for Fillmore. Apart from Muzaid-Omar curving in a corner kick late in the first half, all the goals were scored from the inside box.
Ellicottville will finish its season at 5-11-2.