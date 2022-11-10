East Aurora boys volleyball rolls into Far West Regionals

Days after capturing the school’s first sectional boys volleyball title since 1952 by winning the Division 2B crown, East Aurora took the overall Division B title with a 3-0 victory against Division 1B champion Grand Island on Thursday at Lackawanna.

Game scores in the tight match were 27-25, 25-23, 25-23.

“We knew how good Grand Island was and how tough it was going to be,” coach Brian Lombardo said. “We really wanted to spread out their block and use our versatility offensively, knowing they would try to cheat to Gavin.”

Gavin is Gavin Wilczewski, who led the Blue Devils with 11 kills, and has been a key part of the program’s resurgence after only initially playing the sport during the Fall II season in spring 2021 and being in and out of the lineup last season.

Nate Nutting Hartman had nine kills and two aces; Sam Kouya had eight kills, Alex Herr had five, Matt Horning added three kills and three aces. Nate Roorbach had 33 assists. Alex Wiech led the defensive effort with 17 digs.

“They are very well coached and really read plays well and we were just trying to get them on their heels a little bit,” Lombardo said. “We did a nice job executing adjustments throughout the match, and giving them different looks with our blockers.”

Grand Island finished 15-4.

EA heads to the Far West Regionals on Saturday at Webster Schroeder in the Rochester area against Spencerport, which won a four-set match Thursday against Brockport.

Division 1 final

Orchard Park won its third consecutive Division 1 championship with a 3-0 sweep of Lancaster.

The top-seeded Quakers won with game scores of 27-25, 25-20, 25-21 and take a 16-1 record into Saturday’s Far West Regional against Webster at Webster Schroeder.

Orchard Park had beaten Lancaster twice in the regular season, 3-0, on Sept. 16 and 3-2 on Sept. 26. The Quakers’ lone loss of the season was a 3-2 thriller against East Aurora/Holland last month.

Lancaster, the No. 3, finished 14-4.

Girls regionals

The Far West Regionals in girls volleyball are Friday in Hamburg with matches beginning at 10 a.m. in Class AA and schedule for every two hours through the Class D match at 6 p.m.

Five Section VI teams will be in action starting with Lancaster (18-0) against Fairport in Class AA, Sweet Home (18-0) against Irondequoit in Class A, Springville (18-3) vs. Wayne in Class B, Portville (20-0) vs. LeRoy in Class C, and Chautauqua Lake (17-0) vs. Harley-Allendale-Columbia in Class D.

Winners advance to the state tournament beginning Nov. 19 at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls. Portville is the reigning state champion in Class C.

Earlier this week, Portville star Tori Unverdorben was named a third-team All-American by the American Volleyball Coaches Association. She has 209 kills (fifth in Section VI), 261 digs (sixth) and 51 aces on the season.