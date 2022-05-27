East Aurora boys tennis wins Section VI team championship in Division II

East Aurora won the Section VI boys tennis team title in Division 2 with a 4-1 victory against Olean.
EA got victories at first and second singles and first and second doubles to earn the right to advance to regionals June 7 against the Section V champion.
At first singles, EA’s Anthony Markello beat Olean’s Isaac Moss, 6-0, 6-0. At second singles, Thomas Karalus downed Olean’s Alex Biehar, 6-3, 6-0.
Olean’s victory came at third singles as Cavan Boutillette beat Spencer Ambrust, 6-2, 6-1.
At first doubles, EA’s Peter Jantzi and Camden Sheehan beat Maxwell Bee and Alex Lindeman, 6-1, 6-1. At second doubles, Ryan Ensminger and Henry Hoag beat Aaron Aiello and Maxwell Wolfe, 6-1, 6-0.