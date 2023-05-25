With the wind blowing and the sun setting, East Aurora’s boys and girls track and field teams were the last teams remaining on the field as they celebrated a momentous occasion for both programs.

Defending their Section VI Class B team sectional wins from a year ago at home, the Blue Devils repeated as champions in decisive fashion.

The girls won with 186 points to second-place finisher Springville’s 80, while the boys racked up 111 points to Falconer’s 93.5.

“I’m super happy because it was, really, a team effort,” East Aurora coach Walt McLaughlin said. “Track and field is a team sport, and it is not just track, because there are six field events out there. Our boys would argue that point because we didn’t have any competitors in the field or the sprints, and we were more of a middle and distance group, which isn’t normal and a way to win this type of meet. Our girls team covers all the events, and doesn’t really have a weak spot. They’re a great group of kids that have worked hard all season.”

A highlight for East Aurora’s boys team was junior Owen Rung. He won all four of the events he competed in – the 3,200 meters (9:58.59), 800 (2:02.13), 1,600 (4:40.69), and the 4x800 relay (8:44.95).

“It was exciting because I talked to coach and he just wanted me to run smart,” Rung said. “He wanted me to go for the win and not go for any dramatic times today. It was really important to get the points to help my team get the win.”

Winning isn’t unusual to Rung, the lone returner from last year’s New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s state championship 4x800 relay team. He is good at having a routine and, with a sectional championship on the line, he stuck to what he knows best.

In between events, he would do 800-meter warm-ups and cool downs, but at one point, the toll of having run for almost 30 minutes got to him.

“It’s a lot,” Rung said. “At one point, I had to close my eyes, not to nap, but it was needed for me to rest my eyes for a little bit. I also just try to keep moving so my legs don’t stiffen up.”

On the girls side, Kate Hillyard finished second in the triple jump by breaking a school record at 34 feet, 6 inches, eclipsing the mark set by Jackie Kirsch in 2002.

“That was really super, because anytime you get a school record, it’s because someone is going above and beyond,” McLaughlin said.

Top performer

Half of Springville’s points came from Linnea Neureuther, who won all four of her events – 100 hurdles (15.42), triple jump (35-8, a meet record), 400 hurdles (1:05.28), and long jump (16-11, a meet record).

Neureuther broke Springville alum Payton Rowe’s 100 hurdles record and was the embodiment of happiness throughout the day. Winning four events, setting a school record and two meet records, along with wearing a jacket with all of her ECIC and Section VI patches, was the perfect storm for Neureuther.

“I was happy with my placement,” Neureuther said. “I was happy with today, the weather, and my long jump. Today was a really good day and I’m just happy to break the school record in the 100-meter hurdles because I looked at it as something I could never break. Today I just wanted to see what the meet would bring and just hope for the best because I know every event isn’t going to be my best, but today worked out for me.”