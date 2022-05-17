Earl Schunk to join Cardinal O'Hara as AD; ready to be boys basketball coach if needed

Earl Schunk won't be retired for long.

Schunk, who is retiring as the men's basketball coach D'Youville, effective May 27, will join Cardinal O’Hara as its athletic director. He succeeds Tony Pulvirenti, who announced last month that he was stepping down as AD and boys basketball coach.

“I applied to see, first of all, if they wanted me, and to discover if I wanted to do it,” said Schunk, 67. “Turns out it was a really good fit from what I could see, so I decided to take the job.”

Schunk has been in communication with Pulvirenti and said the two will get together this week to begin the transition process. Schunk said he expects to start in early June.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do to be in charge of an entire athletics program," he said. "This seems like a really good place to get my feet wet, too. I certainly didn’t want to do this short-term.”

Pulvirenti said he didn’t want someone hired using O’Hara as a stop gap, but an individual who would become part of the O’Hara community. Schunk said he has every intention of doing so and hopes his first hire, which will be for the boy’s basketball head coaching vacancy, is a youthful individual with eyes on leading the Hawks for a while.

If Schunk doesn’t find an ideal candidate for the vacancy, he’s open to coaching the team, which went 8-18 last season.

“My preference would be to find somebody who I could really think would do a great job with this thing for a few years,” Schunk said. “I don’t want anybody who’s a short-termer.”

Schunk’s soon-to-be-former position at D’Youville is also looking for someone new. He says he isn’t involved in the hiring of his successor but is open to communicating with the school if asked for his input

“We’ve gone to Division II and it’s time to take the Division II program to another level. I wasn't going to be long-term with it, just by the fact they've been doing this for so long," he said. "There’s a lot of good candidates out there, and I think we really got a nice squad for whoever comes. I think they’re set up to be successful.”

Schunk coached at D'Youville for 11 seasons following his 13 seasons at Grover Cleveland High School and Tapestry Charter.

Part of taking a step up in competition is changing the culture. What made D’Youville’s men’s basketball team special was the local appeal it had, with 11 of the 16 players from last season’s team being from New York state. At least five of their incoming freshmen competed in Western New York.

With the uncertainty of his successor and knowing what comes with a new division, Schunk said he could see a scenario in which there could be fewer local players on the team.

“It’s going to happen that way because it’s Division II, but my goal, and I’m sure whoever comes in will think similarly, you want to have some local guys,” Schunk said. “There’s some really good local talent.”

For comparison, Daemen College’s men’s basketball team, which has been in Division II for almost a decade, had 14 New Yorkers on the roster last season.

