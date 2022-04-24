Dunkirk's Frank Jagoda sets program record with 361 wins, attributes success to predecessors

On Friday, Frank Jagoda became Dunkirk’s all-time leader in wins with 361, following the Marauders’ (4-4) 18-0 win over Falconer (0-3). With the victory, he passed Al Stuhmiller, whose 360 wins were a program record since 1983.

Since 1955, Dunkirk has only had three baseball coaches. The first was Stuhmiller, followed by Bill Walters, who won a Class B state championship with the program in 1988, and Jagoda, who graduated in 1979, and took over the program in 1994. He played for his two predecessors.

“I just tried to keep Stuhmiller’s legacy and the tradition of Dunkirk baseball going,” Jagoda said. “It just got to the point where I got closer and closer to his number, and here we are.”

Jagoda holds Stuhmiller in high regard, and his cemetery plot is a few down from his parents. Jagoda he says he visits there frequently.

Following the win, Jagoda’s players celebrated his accomplishment by spraying him with green and pink silly string, and all he could do was put his arms up and smile.

The moment he shared with his current players served as a reminder as to why he’s still coaching, and an embodiment of the principles he wanted to instill in them from the coaches of Dunkirk’s past: discipline and dedication.

“I just wanted to keep it going,” he said. “When I got into the situation, I had some outstanding players keep it going. We did things a little bit differently, but not much. We didn’t veer from what I was. We encouraged discipline and dedication to the sport of baseball and live and play with class.”

The win served as a reflection of his career at Dunkirk. He won two sectional titles as a player, was selected to several All-WNY teams, and played collegiately at the University at Buffalo. As a coach, he has won multiple sectional titles.

Having had great success as a player and cementing himself as a coach, Jagoda has no intention of slowing down. He has received much support from those around him and the decision-makers within the Dunkirk community.

“I have no intentions of stopping,” he said. “I really don’t. I guess there will be a day when I run into that problem, but for right now, I don’t have any intentions of leaving.”

He’s enjoying what the game of baseball has brought to him, which includes a yearly trip to Myrtle Beach, S.C., at the start of the season. While there, it served as a reminder to Jagoda on why he continues coaching. He was able to reconnect with a few of his former players, who wished him luck on his pursuit of 361.

Jagoda will continue to aim to add to his win total this season. Dunkirk’s next game will be Monday against Fredonia (4-1-1).

