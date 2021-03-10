Dunkirk girls steal the show in Section VI bowling

Dunkirk stole the show in the afternoon session of the Section VI girls bowling championships Wednesday at AMF Airport Lanes.
Kaylee Miskell of Hamburg was the upset winner of the morning's Division I individual championship in which Clarence's Sara D'Angelo was favored, but the Marauders from Chautauqua County made more dramatic news and outpaced the large school bowlers in the process.
Needing a big game to take home the girls team title in Division II for the third year in a row, Dunkirk practically blew the doors off the place with a five-bowler total of 936 in their final game to take the title by nearly 100 pins ahead of a strong Maryvale team.
Rachel Glowniak, among the veterans of the Dunkirk team that won the Division II state championship the last time it was held in 2019, led the way with a 202 game in the finale.
That gave Glowniak a four-game total of 864, easily outdistancing the 777 series Miskell, a Hamburg sophomore, shot to win the Division I individual title in the morning.
All five Dunkirk bowlers shot well over average in the 936. Besides Glowniak's 202, senior Makayla Pasierb shot 186, senior Olivia Corbett shot 185, sophomore Tayler Skelly shot 184 and junior Summer Clark shot 179.
Maryvale had a 943 for high team game in its second game. However, the Flyers would have needed a 980 in their last game to catch Dunkirk.
Emma Jones led the Flyers with a 744. Teammate Mackenzie McIntyre shot 725. Jones had a 209 and McKenzie shot 220 in Maryvale's 943 game.
There seemed to be several candidates to upset D'Angelo in the Division I individual race. D'Angelo, a senior who had high average, a 300 game and the section's only 806 during the ECIC season, was a solid favorite.
The surprise was that it was sophomore Miskell of Hamburg, who was not even high-average bowler on her team.
Miskell shot a four-game 777 series, including the session's high single, 242, to win the sectional Division 1 championship. She was the only contender to come through in the fourth and final game of her set under deteriorating lane conditions.
Junior Mackenzie Hutchins of Starpoint was the surprise leader with 623 total pins heading into the fourth and final game. Sophomore Hailee Zalwsky of Allegany Limestone was next with 600. Senior Carly Washcalus of Niagara Falls had moved up to third with a 594 after a 216 game.
Then came Miskell at 567, who had climbed the standings after her 242 game. She was six pins in front of D'Angelo, who shot 161 in her third game.
Miskell bowled 210 in her final game to climb past Hutchins, Zalwsky and Washcalus, and it was more than enough to top D'Angelo's closing 192.
When it was over, the top 10 in Division I were:
Miskell (777), Hutchins (769), Washcalus (754), D'Angelo (753), Zalwsky (749), Cassidy Papero of Sweet Home (747), Hope Hill of Niagara Wheatfield (735), Kaelynn Weber of Kenmore (734), Mattingly Selk of Lancaster (728) and Katelynn Banning of Amherst (711).
Emily Brock and Thea Nahrebeski each shot 709 to pace Orchard Park to the overall Division I and the Class A team championship. Clarence was next in Division I with 3,349. North Tonawanda won Class B and was third in Division I with 3,324, 13 pins in front of Lancaster.
The Division II top 10 was: Glowniak 864, Paige Fiorella of Depew (844), Jones of Maryvale (744), Emily Barlette-Dye of Silver Creek (729), McKenzie of Maryvale (725), eighth-grader Olivia Rhoat of JFK (725), Rachael Marx of Maryvale (708), Brenne Forsha of Tonawanda (694), Sydney Skimmer of Alden (680) and Corbett of Dunkirk (680).
Dunkirk (3,573) was the Class C champion, followed by Maryvale (3,479) and JFK (3,237).
Falconer (2,855) led Class D, followed by Frewsburg (2,625) and Gowanda (2,355).