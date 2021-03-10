Dunkirk girls steal the show in Section VI bowling

Emma Jones led the Flyers with a 744. Teammate Mackenzie McIntyre shot 725. Jones had a 209 and McKenzie shot 220 in Maryvale's 943 game.

There seemed to be several candidates to upset D'Angelo in the Division I individual race. D'Angelo, a senior who had high average, a 300 game and the section's only 806 during the ECIC season, was a solid favorite.

The surprise was that it was sophomore Miskell of Hamburg, who was not even high-average bowler on her team.

Miskell shot a four-game 777 series, including the session's high single, 242, to win the sectional Division 1 championship. She was the only contender to come through in the fourth and final game of her set under deteriorating lane conditions.

Junior Mackenzie Hutchins of Starpoint was the surprise leader with 623 total pins heading into the fourth and final game. Sophomore Hailee Zalwsky of Allegany Limestone was next with 600. Senior Carly Washcalus of Niagara Falls had moved up to third with a 594 after a 216 game.

Then came Miskell at 567, who had climbed the standings after her 242 game. She was six pins in front of D'Angelo, who shot 161 in her third game.