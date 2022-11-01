Drew Leardini lifts Lew-Port to win over Lafayette for overall Class B boys soccer title

Drew Leardini is among the top scorers in Section VI, and he came through when Lewiston-Porter needed him most Tuesday.
Leardini scored the game-tying goal with 7:17 remaining in regulation, and then scored the game-winner in overtime to send the Lancers to a 2-1 victory against Lafayette in the overall Class B final at West Seneca East.
Lew-Port (20-0-1) advances to the Far West Regionals and will face either Livonia or Bishop Kearney from Section V at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spencerport.
Lew-Port won its first overall sectional title in boys soccer since 1993. The Lancers won the Class A2 title in 2018, but lost in the overall Class A title game.
Lafayette’s score came from Eyouel Zeremariam at the 15-minute mark of the first half.
It was the first goal allowed by Lew-Port since a 3-1 victory against Hamburg on Oct. 15 to close the regular season. The Lancers had outscored their Class B1 playoff opponents 25-0 in four games. It also was only the seventh goal allowed on the season by Lew-Port.
The Lancers seemed to dominate play and the scoring chances, but Lafayette was able to clear some dangerous opportunities and keep its lead until Leardini scored the equalizer on a header.
The goals were his 37th and 38th on the season, and he has 21 assists for a section-leading 97 points.