Drew Leardini lifts Lew-Port to win over Lafayette for overall Class B boys soccer title

Drew Leardini is among the top scorers in Section VI, and he came through when Lewiston-Porter needed him most Tuesday.

Leardini scored the game-tying goal with 7:17 remaining in regulation, and then scored the game-winner in overtime to send the Lancers to a 2-1 victory against Lafayette in the overall Class B final at West Seneca East.

Lew-Port (20-0-1) advances to the Far West Regionals and will face either Livonia or Bishop Kearney from Section V at 11 a.m. Saturday at Spencerport.

Lew-Port won its first overall sectional title in boys soccer since 1993. The Lancers won the Class A2 title in 2018, but lost in the overall Class A title game.

Lafayette’s score came from Eyouel Zeremariam at the 15-minute mark of the first half.

It was the first goal allowed by Lew-Port since a 3-1 victory against Hamburg on Oct. 15 to close the regular season. The Lancers had outscored their Class B1 playoff opponents 25-0 in four games. It also was only the seventh goal allowed on the season by Lew-Port.

The Lancers seemed to dominate play and the scoring chances, but Lafayette was able to clear some dangerous opportunities and keep its lead until Leardini scored the equalizer on a header.

The goals were his 37th and 38th on the season, and he has 21 assists for a section-leading 97 points.