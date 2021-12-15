 Skip to main content
Dreams become reality for St. Francis' Division I signees Jimmy Scott and Kimal Clark
Dreams become reality for St. Francis' Division I signees Jimmy Scott and Kimal Clark

Early signing day for football players Scott and Clark with coach Smith at St. Francis (copy)

St. Francis coach Jerry Smith stands between Division I signees Jimmy Scott, left, and Kimal Clark. Scott is heading to University of Pittsburgh, while Clark has committed to Central Connecticut State University.

 John Hickey

St. Francis’ Jimmy Scott has dreamed of the day he signed his letter of intent to play college football.

That day came Wednesday during the first of the three-day early national signing period for college football. He officially inked his letter of intent to attend the University of Pittsburgh on scholarship.

However, the fact he’s becoming a Panther felt even more real Tuesday night after a conversation he had with Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“He said, ‘It’s us now,’ ” Scott said. “That hit home for sure.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid,” Scott said of being part of National Signing Day. “I always said I wanted to be there one day. To get there means a lot not just to me but my family and seeing them here proud of me.”

Scott, a first-team All-Western New York player in 2020 and Monsignor Martin Defensive Player of the Year, helped the Red Raiders win their first Monsignor Martin playoff championship since 2018.

The 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end/running back has speed and strength with the ability to impact a game. Scott causes problems for offenses with his ability to move around before the snap. Trench Trophy finalist, Scott led the Red Raiders with 5.0 sacks and also registered 43 tackles, including 7.5 for losses. As a short-yardage back, he rushed for six touchdowns.

“Jimmy was just a force defensively,” St. Francis coach Jerry Smith said. “He’s not a big rah-rah guy. When we needed a big play, he did it. He just dominated the trenches. When we needed a key touchdown, he was going to score. His quiet demeanor was exemplified by his consistent effort.”

Scott wasn’t the only Red Raider to sign a letter of intent as senior defensive back Kimal Clark joined Central Connecticut State.

The 5-10, 190-pound strong safety is a three-time All-Catholic pick coming off a season in which he made 76 tackles, recorded four interceptions and had four passes defensed. He forced two fumbles and recovered two fumbles.

Then there are the intangibles.

“I think one of the biggest things is Kimal’s leadership on the field how he took the younger kids under his wing and showed them how they’re supposed to act as a St. Francis football player, … be a man of your word and play hard,” Smith said. “They embraced his leadership, which is phenomenal for us.”

News Sports Reporter

A University of Rochester graduate and former ice hockey goaltender, I cover high school sports. During my News tenure, I have also covered boxing, UFC, the Bills, college sports and all levels of hockey.

