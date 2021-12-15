Dreams become reality for St. Francis' Division I signees Jimmy Scott and Kimal Clark

St. Francis’ Jimmy Scott has dreamed of the day he signed his letter of intent to play college football.

That day came Wednesday during the first of the three-day early national signing period for college football. He officially inked his letter of intent to attend the University of Pittsburgh on scholarship.

However, the fact he’s becoming a Panther felt even more real Tuesday night after a conversation he had with Pitt defensive line coach Charlie Partridge.

“He said, ‘It’s us now,’ ” Scott said. “That hit home for sure.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment since I was a kid,” Scott said of being part of National Signing Day. “I always said I wanted to be there one day. To get there means a lot not just to me but my family and seeing them here proud of me.”

Scott, a first-team All-Western New York player in 2020 and Monsignor Martin Defensive Player of the Year, helped the Red Raiders win their first Monsignor Martin playoff championship since 2018.