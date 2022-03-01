Dolan’s 47 points carries Williamsville South girls; Mescall lifts up Iroquois

Part of Gretchen Dolan’s strategy the whole night was drawing fouls, which she did successfully: 10 of her 47 points came from the free-throw line. She also hit a pair of three-pointers.

Hailey Cenname and Riley Szarafin led West Seneca East with 12 points each as their run comes to a close following an upset win against Pioneer in the quarterfinals.

Kristen Dolan is stressing that this team is not yet a finished product, and the players are still looking to improve heading into the sectional title game.

“Just getting the confidence where we’re in that flow and in a little bit of a rhythm. I saw a little bit of that tonight and it was good,” Kristen Dolan said. “We have to move forward and refocus, come together and work on some things.”

In the late game, Iroquois scored the first 19 points of the night and led by 24 by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 74-29 victory to clinch their bid to the sectional final.

Williamsville South and Iroquois will meet in the Class A-2 final, to be held at Buffalo State on Sunday at 5 p.m. The two teams saw each other twice during the regular season, each earning a win.