Dolan’s 47 points carries Williamsville South girls; Mescall lifts up Iroquois

Gretchen Dolan dominated the night to lead Williamsville South to a 74-47 victory, while Iroquois used a total team effort to blow out Grand Island in the Class A-2 girls basketball semifinals on Tuesday night at Clarence High School.
In the early game, West Seneca East hung around with Williamsville South in the first eight minutes and only trailed by three, but Dolan took over in the second and third quarters, scoring 12 in the second stanza as the lead expanded to 15 by halftime. She then scored another 18 points in the third quarter alone as the lead ballooned to 28, including a stretch in which she scored 11 points in a span of less than two minutes. They later led by 30 during the fourth quarter.
Dolan torched West Seneca East with a game-high 47 points. Dolan’s point total surpassed her season average, which came into Tuesday at 38.6 points per game. Leah Solomon added 11 points for the Billies.
“I think when we’re struggling a bit, I know I have to put the team on my shoulders a little bit and get myself going. That will open up my teammates a ton to get them open shots,” Dolan said.
“She has some amazing teammates, and she knows the girls realize how important they are to the team, and sometimes, when they have to lean on Gretchen a little bit, they can do that, so I think she knew she had to make a few more plays tonight to help the team,” Billies coach Kristen Dolan said.
Part of Gretchen Dolan’s strategy the whole night was drawing fouls, which she did successfully: 10 of her 47 points came from the free-throw line. She also hit a pair of three-pointers.
Hailey Cenname and Riley Szarafin led West Seneca East with 12 points each as their run comes to a close following an upset win against Pioneer in the quarterfinals.
Kristen Dolan is stressing that this team is not yet a finished product, and the players are still looking to improve heading into the sectional title game.
“Just getting the confidence where we’re in that flow and in a little bit of a rhythm. I saw a little bit of that tonight and it was good,” Kristen Dolan said. “We have to move forward and refocus, come together and work on some things.”
In the late game, Iroquois scored the first 19 points of the night and led by 24 by the end of the first quarter and cruised to a 74-29 victory to clinch their bid to the sectional final.
Williamsville South and Iroquois will meet in the Class A-2 final, to be held at Buffalo State on Sunday at 5 p.m. The two teams saw each other twice during the regular season, each earning a win.
The Chiefs led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and opened it up to 42-13 at halftime. They led by as many as 48 during the waning minutes, using a press defense that forced Grand Island into mistakes that led to steals, ending in easy scores.
“The first three minutes, if we can play like that, we can beat anybody,” Iroquois coach Stephen Sokolski said. “It was one of those games where we were hot early, so it took them out of the game really quick.”
Molly Mescall paced Iroquois with 31 points on the night, while Zoey Ziemski had 17.
“She gets up there and goes, she stays after practice, she comes for extra days in practice. She’s only a freshman and she’s only getting better,” Sokolski said of Mescall.
Grand Island was led by Olivia Nucci, who finished with 15 points.