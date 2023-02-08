The Section VI Division I wrestling championships scheduled for Saturday have been moved from Starpoint to North Tonawanda High, the section announced Wednesday.

The times also have been changed.

Weigh-ins are from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m. with wrestling set to begin at 9. Semifinals are scheduled for approximately 10:45 a.m. with the final scheduled for approximately 2:30 p.m.

According to the section, anyone who has purchased a ticket on Go Fan will automatically get an email about the change, and their ticket will be changed to the new site.