Detours don't deter St. Mary's soccer player Gabby Gambino in return to soccer field

With club tournaments and showcase events at a minimum, and coaches unable to have face-to-face contact with prospective college players, Gambino didn’t have the stress that typically comes with recruiting and the decision of where to play college soccer.

“It kind of helped me, in a way, because everyone was stopped and I could have that time to rehab, while no one else was being watched,” said Gambino, who chose Clemson over Providence and Syracuse. “It was bad, because Covid is bad. But it was a positive for me.

“It’s helpful I had that time to recover.”

St. Mary's coach Brittany Heist knew Gambino wanted to play for the Lancers last season, but knew not to push Gambino to play at the expense of her future in soccer.

“By the fall, she was not going to be quite on pace to play a high school season,” Heist said. “Junior year is a big year for recruiting. For her to be healthy and to be prepared for winter showcases and spring club soccer was more important. To her to have her recovery and for her to have a successful club season, she put herself in a really good spot.”

Gambino, Heist said, prioritized her recovery following the surgery, which meant sometimes missing practices or games in order to go to a physical therapy session.