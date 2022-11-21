Depew's Mia Vannelli, All-WNY softball player of the year, commits to Stony Brook

Depew catcher Mia Vannelli, the coaches All-Western New York Player of the Year in softball last spring, has given a verbal commitment to Stony Brook, she announced on social media.

In her fourth varsity season as a sophomore, Vannelli hit .603 and recorded 44 hits, 22 singles, eight doubles, a school-record seven triples and seven home runs. She also tied the school record with 44 runs batted in, and had 39 runs and 16 walks.

She visited Stony Brook last weekend and decided she had found a new home.

“I knew it was what I wanted,” she said. “The campus itself is beautiful and it’s very enclosed even though it’s on Long Island. Stony Brook also has very good academic programs. At the end of the day, I want to come out of college with a good education and degree, but also being able to play softball, which is why Stony Brook was the one.

“Another thing that sold me was when Coach (Megan) Bryant said they have never had a player from their team enter the transfer portal, which is huge, because now I know that the coaching stuff and the players are all getting along with each other,” Vanelli said.

Vannelli was also named to the All-WNY small schools first team and to the all-state first team in Class B by the New York State Sportswriters and Coaches Organization for Girls Sports.

She helped lead Depew to the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B state semifinals.

As a freshman, she was named to the All-WNY first team and Class B all-state fourth team after hitting a school-record .610.

St. Francis gets foe

Monsignor Martin winner St. Francis learned its opponent in the state Catholic football championship game as St. Anthony’s dominated Iona Prep, 50-18, Saturday night at Mitchel Field in Uniondale.

St. Anthony’s (10-1) will play at Polian Family Field in Athol Springs at noon Saturday.

St. Anthony’s won the Catholic High School Football League for the first time in nine years.

QB Dante Torres threw four touchdown passes to K.J. Duff and ran for two scores, including a 76-yard TD when he escaped the rush and took off. He eclipsed 3,000 yards for the season in the first half.

Duff’s touchdowns went for 85, 30, 29 and 10 yards, respectively. He is ranked as the No. 3 junior in the state by recruiting sites.

St. Anthony’s also had four interceptions.