Depew's Kaylee Krysztof becomes first Wildcat with 2,000 career points

Kaylee Krysztof became Depew’s career leading scorer in basketball regardless of gender in the season opener, breaking the record of 1,858 points.

On Thursday against Maryvale, she became the first player in school history to reach 2,000 career points and the 16th girls player in Section VI history to accomplish the feat.

Entering the game, Krysztof needed 19 points, and she finished with 31 in the 85-18 victory.

After reaching the milestone, Krysztof received a 2,000-point ball, along with hugs from her coaches and teammates as they posed for pictures. A “Kaylee 2,000” sign and balloons were present for the special occasion.

“It’s one of those things that’s a surreal experience,” said Krysztof, a 5-foot-10 guard. “I’ve dreamed about this since I was in the seventh grade. At the time, it seemed unrealistic to dream of becoming the top leading scorer at my school and hitting 2,000, but now that it happened, it’s crazy to look back and realize I’ve accomplished my dreams.”

Krysztof, a Binghamton University signee, is a reigning All-Western New York small schools first-team selection and Class B all-state first-team selection. She’s also the reigning All-ECIC Small Schools Player of the Year and ECIC III Player of the Year, an award she’s won in consecutive seasons.

Through six games this season, she’s averaging 26 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 4.3 three-pointers per game.

“To hit this milestone, it’s a full circle moment,” Krysztof said. “It doesn’t seem real to me. Everyone’s so proud of me and that makes me feel happy. It’s a celebration every time I hit a record and it was nice to celebrate with my family because they live in Atlanta and I don’t get to see them often. Being able to celebrate with everyone was a great feeling.”

Krysztof and her family enjoyed pizza after the game and spent time appreciating a feat that she had on her mind for years.

Krysztof gets much of the attention for her on-court performance, but another goal of hers is to rectify last year’s disappointment, as the Wildcats were aiming to repeat in Class B1 but lost in the final to Lewiston-Porter.

Accomplishing that feat will require a team effort. The Wildcats also have been getting contributions from Stony Brook softball commit Mia Vanelli, who is second on the team in scoring at 22 points per game and first in rebounds with 8.5 per contest.

“Basketball is a team game,” Krysztof said. “It doesn’t just rely on me.

"Yeah, I can score my points, but I can find ways for my teammates to score. (Thursday) night seemed like it revolved around me, but everyone else on my team also scored, so that was great, too.”

Depew is 5-1 and 2-0 in ECIC III. Their lone loss was a 66-60 defeat to the reigning Section VI Class AA champions Lancaster, which is on a 25-game winning streak against Western New York competition.

In a high-profile matchup featuring two future Division I basketball players in Krysztof and Legends wing Madison Francis, the game lived up to the billing and exceeded Krysztof’s expectations.

“All of the credit goes to my coach [McKenzie Bezon] because she let us know everything we needed to know about that team,” Krysztof said. “Against Lancaster, she had the perfect scout and nobody expected us to be within a point of them but it was a win for us.”