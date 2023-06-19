Almost two weeks after becoming state champions, Depew’s baseball team was honored and praised Monday evening for its accomplishments.

The banquet at Lake Erie Italian Club was a celebration of not only Depew’s season but also the acknowledgment of some of the top baseball and softball players in Western New York. Fourteen boys and girls from each sport arrived dressed to the nines to receive a plaque and hope their name was called as the 2023 recipient of the Colpoys-Barrows Cup (baseball) and Sarros-Weiss Cup winners.

It was Depew seniors Eric Woodley and Josh Toolen who were announced as Colpoys-Barrows Cup winners. The announcement of co-recipients of the player of the year honor was kept secret, as the second trophy was hidden in a dark room and brought out immediately following the announcement.

“It’s an honor to win,” Toolen said. “I’m shaking because I honestly didn’t know. When they started talking about the state championships, I didn’t think it would be both of us. The fact we’re winning together is awesome because we’re basically the same person at this point.”

The baseball team won the school’s first-ever state championship by winning the New York State Public High School Athletic Association’s Class B final. The Wildcats finished the season 26-1 and on a 20-game winning streak. Celebrating the team’s accomplishments, both Woodley and Toolen received plaques and trophies with their pictures on them. The two will be continuing their baseball careers at Niagara County Community College.

“I definitely think we’re the same person,” Woodley said. “I’m shaking too, because I wasn’t expecting to win this. I was expecting someone else because there’s so many great players here.”

Joining the two in receiving hardware was coach Dennis Crawley. For the second consecutive year, he won the Coach of the Year award, which is named after him.

“Those two guys earned it,” Crawley said. “They earned everything that’s coming to them and that’s what’s key. I got coach of the year and that’s because of my players, not because of me. I’m ecstatic for them. As for getting the award, it’s kind of ironic. It’s because of the kids. This award is something kids get for their coach. If the kids don’t do good, the coach gets nothing. I’m very appreciative of it.”

On the softball side, Nardin junior Erin Nuwer was the inaugural recipient of the Sarros-Weiss Cup as the area’s top player. The Tennessee softball commit had a 0.77 ERA and 131 strikeouts. As a batter, she had a .438 average with 35 runs, 15 RBIs, nine doubles, three triples, and two home runs.

The award is named after Roger Weiss, known for his role on WGR 550 AM’s “Inside High School Sports,” and Dennis Sarow, a longtime Kenmore West coach and Section VI softball committee member.

“I think this is amazing and an incredible opportunity that I was able to receive the award,” Nuwer told The News. “I think if my team didn’t perform as well as we did, I don’t think I would’ve gotten the award. I think overall this wasn’t a one-person thing but throughout the season I think all of the pieces fell into place at the right time. I knew I had a great defense behind me the whole time, which helped me maintain my confidence. I knew if I messed up then my offense would be there to help pick me up.”

Nuwer was one of a bevy of Division I players being honored, including Clarence’s Ella Harrison (Rutgers), Depew’s Mia Vannelli (Stony Brook), West Seneca East’s Olivia Russ (University at Buffalo), Westfield’s Haleigh Dellow (George Mason), Williamsville East’s Ella Wesolowski (Mississippi State), and Williamsville North’s Ella Johel (Canisius). Half of the honorees will be playing at the major college level, highlighting the major talent in Western New York.

“You wouldn’t expect so many good players to come out of Buffalo,” Nuwer said. “I think the coaches around here are great because we can always have the resources that we need. People in Buffalo have grit and will do whatever they need to get what they want. I think that’s something all of us have and we look to each other if we need something. We use our talents to bring each other together and uplift one another.”