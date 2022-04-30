Depew's Dennis Crawley surprised with WNY Hall of Fame announcement at 'Baseball Day'

A sunny Saturday with family, friends, supporters and eight high school baseball games made for a wonderful tribute to Depew coach Dennis Crawley.

The entirety of the first WNY Athletics' "Baseball Day" at Niagara Falls High School was dedicated to Crawley, who has been dealing since the summer with ALS, a disease that has become an unfortunate theme in his family for three generations.

“I’m going to keep fighting,” Crawley said.

On Saturday, Crawley was able to do what he loves, and that’s coach. His Wildcats improved to 8-3 with a 15-1 victory against Gowanda (7-4). Junior Joshua Toolen had seven strikeouts and nearly hit for the cycle with a single, two triples and a home run.

Before the first pitch was thrown, Crawley was honored in a pregame ceremony dedicated to his life and career. All the participating teams in attendance at that time stood, as organizers of the event, an umpire and others spoke about Crawley's impact.

As the umpire spoke, he told everyone to raise their right hands and shout, “Crawley courage.” Following the chant, the Western New York Umpires Association gifted him a framed poem.

“What the community has done for me, so far, is unbelievable,” Crawley said. “This is just specific to the baseball community, and it shows a lot. When you put everything you have into it, they give back. It’s kind of overwhelming, too. I’ve talked to my wife before, I feel like I don’t deserve it. I really appreciate it.”

The ceremony concluded with Crawley receiving a framed green No. 30 jersey from his time as a pitcher at Orchard Park and the announcement that he would be enshrined in the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame in September.

“We’ll see you in September,” a member of the committee said as he shook Crowley’s hand.

Crowley was aware he was up for nomination, and thought the vote would be next month. The announcement happening on a day dedicated to him was unexpected and heartwarming.

“I wasn’t expecting it today," he said. "That was a pleasant surprise, obviously. When you dedicate your whole life to baseball and then they do something like that, it’s pretty cool knowing your name is going to be somewhere forever.”

Although Crawley's name will be the one on a Hall of Fame plaque, he said the honor is all about the players of the past and present. Since he took over the Depew program for the 2018 season, the team has won at least 10 games in three consecutive seasons and a division title.

He’s been a high school coach for only five seasons, but his role in baseball in the community that includes running a travel team, coupled with his time as a minor leaguer, has led to immense respect.

“It’s not me that got me in the Hall of Fame. It’s all the kids I coached,” he said. “It’s all the guys I played. It’s not me. It’s everybody that was around me. I coach as many kids as I can, I’ve coached three teams in one year before. I’m a glutton for punishment, apparently. It’s not me that got in the Hall of Fame, they got me in the Hall of Fame, especially as a coach.”

As many people express their gratitude toward Crawley, he said what he loves most are tweets and messages from his former players. Hearing from players who don’t need to message him after leaving his program means a lot, especially when they concede they did learn from Crawley.

Crawley was recently contacted by a former player turned coach who told him he is coaching his players as his former coach taught him because of the imprint Crawley left on him as a young man.

“It’s not about baseball. Sometimes, it’s about life,” Crawley said.

The ceremony ended with Crawley channeling his younger days and throwing out the first pitch, perfectly into the catcher's glove.

